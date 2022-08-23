All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|75
|48
|.610
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|44-20
|31-28
|Tampa Bay
|66
|55
|.545
|8
|+½
|8-2
|W-3
|39-23
|27-32
|Toronto
|65
|55
|.542
|8½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|36-25
|29-30
|Baltimore
|63
|58
|.521
|11
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|35-23
|28-35
|Boston
|60
|62
|.492
|14½
|6
|6-4
|L-1
|29-30
|31-32
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|64
|56
|.533
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|32-25
|32-31
|Minnesota
|62
|58
|.517
|2
|3
|5-5
|L-3
|35-28
|27-30
|Chicago
|62
|60
|.508
|3
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|30-31
|32-29
|Kansas City
|50
|74
|.403
|16
|17
|3-7
|W-1
|30-34
|20-40
|Detroit
|47
|76
|.382
|18½
|19½
|4-6
|W-2
|28-34
|19-42
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|78
|45
|.634
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|39-18
|39-27
|Seattle
|66
|56
|.541
|11½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|31-26
|35-30
|Texas
|56
|66
|.459
|21½
|10
|7-3
|W-3
|27-34
|29-32
|Los Angeles
|52
|70
|.426
|25½
|14
|3-7
|L-3
|26-36
|26-34
|Oakland
|45
|78
|.366
|33
|21½
|4-6
|L-1
|19-40
|26-38
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|79
|45
|.637
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|40-19
|39-26
|Atlanta
|76
|48
|.613
|3
|+8
|8-2
|W-1
|42-24
|34-24
|Philadelphia
|67
|55
|.549
|11
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|34-29
|33-26
|Miami
|53
|69
|.434
|25
|14
|3-7
|W-1
|25-33
|28-36
|Washington
|41
|82
|.333
|37½
|26½
|4-6
|L-2
|19-44
|22-38
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|70
|51
|.579
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|40-21
|30-30
|Milwaukee
|65
|56
|.537
|5
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|31-24
|34-32
|Chicago
|52
|69
|.430
|18
|14½
|6-4
|L-2
|26-36
|26-33
|Cincinnati
|48
|72
|.400
|21½
|18
|4-6
|L-1
|26-36
|22-36
|Pittsburgh
|47
|75
|.385
|23½
|20
|2-8
|L-3
|26-34
|21-41
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|84
|37
|.694
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|43-16
|41-21
|San Diego
|68
|56
|.548
|17½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|35-26
|33-30
|San Francisco
|60
|61
|.496
|24
|6½
|6-4
|W-1
|34-29
|26-32
|Arizona
|55
|66
|.455
|29
|11½
|4-6
|L-3
|32-32
|23-34
|Colorado
|53
|70
|.431
|32
|14½
|4-6
|L-1
|35-31
|18-39
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Texas 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1
Miami 3, Oakland 0
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 3:37 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-7) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 7-5) at Houston (Valdez 12-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 3, Oakland 0
Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-9), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 3:37 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-1), 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.