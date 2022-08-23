Sports Sponsorship Market 2022: Global Business Insights and Development Analysis to 2030

The global sports sponsorship market size was US$ 63.1 billion in 2021. The global sports sponsorship market is forecast to grow to US$ 109.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1199

In sports, sponsorship is common at all levels. For instance, athletes may receive substantial sums of money for branded equipment or specific apparel, or school teams may have a sponsored squad. Sports sponsorships can be recognized in several ways, including as the brand emblem that is printed on the uniform of a sports team.

Factors Influencing the Market

There is sponsorship at every level of a sport. School teams may have sponsored teams, and outstanding athletes may be compensated handsomely to use branded gear or specific clothing. The growing interest of people in sports is expected to drive the growth of the global sports sponsorship market during the study period. Apart from that, the fact that both sides profit from the arrangement will fuel the growth of the global sports sponsorship market.

Sports sponsorship allows sports organizations to manage the event efficiently. Through sports sponsorship, athletes and sports event organizers can pay more attention to training and preparation than sponsorship. Thus, it will drive the demand for sports sponsorship during the study period.

The benefits of sports sponsorships, such as raising awareness of the company or brand, tax rebates, efficient advertisement of products and services, attractive rewards, media exposure, and growth in revenue or sales, will accelerate the growth of the global sports sponsorship market during the study period. In addition to that, the rising trend of e-sports will be opportunistic for the sports sponsorship market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market for sports sponsorship recorded a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The growth of the market was impeded by the stringent government regulations to curb the virus’s spread. The COVID-19 infection spread abruptly, wreaking havoc over almost every industry vertical. Social distancing, regular use of masks, etc., could be difficult in sports events. As a result, various sports events were either postponed or cancelled. Thus, it hampered the growth of the sports sponsorship market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1199

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific sports sponsorship market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the rising trend of e-sports in the region. It is due to the rising trend of sports sponsorship in the region. For instance, Tata replaced Vivo as the IPL’s title sponsor in January 2022. Apart from that, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and the Tata company have also inked a partnership deal for the 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons’ title sponsorship. Thus, the growing interest of leading companies in sports sponsorship is expected to fuel the growth of this regional market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Adidas

• Nike, Inc

• PepsiCo

• Rolex

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Tata

• Jio

• Puma

• Samsung

• Castrol

• Intel

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global sports sponsorship market segmentation focuses on Sponsorship, Application, Sports Type, and Region.

By Sponsorship Type Outlook

• Signage

• Digital Activation

• Club and Venue Activation

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Competition Sponsorship

• Training Sponsorship

• Others

By Sports Type Outlook

• Basketball

• Cricket

• Volleyball

• Football

• Baseball

• Tennis

• Hockey

• E-sports

• Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1199

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1199

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/