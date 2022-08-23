Video On Demand (Vod) Market top and key players current and future demand for 2022-2030

The global video on demand (VoD) market size was US$ 48.9 billion in 2021. The global video on demand (VoD) market is forecast to grow to US$ 156.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

With the help of a system called “Video on Demand,” users can select the appropriate video content and watch it whenever it’s convenient on a device that can play videos. Users typically have a number of access options from video providers, including the option to subscribe to basic content and buy more premium viewing.

Factors Influencing the Market

Video-on-demand services are growing in popularity as people are inclining more toward online streaming services. Unlike traditional TV or broadcasting, video on demand (VOD) offers flexibility, convenience, and easy connectivity. Apart from that, the low cost of video on demand (VoD) and availability of a wide variety of content is expected to drive the growth of the market during the study period.

The fact that VOD requires only a high-speed broadband internet connection and a smart device will fuel the growth of the video on demand (VoD) market. Apart from that, it also benefits the students and educators as they get a platform to share their knowledge and provide tutorials.

Growing disposable income will escalate the growth of the video-on-demand (VoD) market. On the contrary, growing cases of piracy may limit the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic upsurged the demand for video on demand (VoD). Due to remote education and work culture, people became more inclined towards entertainment. As a result, various video-on-demand (VoD) platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube, registered a substantial boom in the user base. Thus, the COVID-19 disease outbreak has been opportunistic for the video-on-demand (VoD) market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific video on demand (VoD) market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the growing internet penetration. According to data from the International Telecommunication Union, Asia-Pacific is home to nearly 50% of the total internet user in the world.

North America will also have a significant contribution due to the rising adoption of smartphones. Apart from that, the region is home to some renowned industry players, such as Netflix Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., YouTube, etc., which will contribute to the growth of the video on-demand (VoD) market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Netflix Inc.

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Youtube

• HBO Home Entertainment Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Comcast Corp.

• VUDU Inc.

• IndieFlix

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global video on demand (VoD) market segmentation focuses on Solution, Monetization Model, Application, Device, and Region.

By Solution Outlook

• Pay-TV

• OTT Services

• IPTV

By Monetization Model Outlook

• Transaction-Based

• Subscription-Based

• Advertising-Based

By Application Outlook

• Media & Entertainment and Gaming

• Education & Training

• Live Events and Sport

• Other Applications

By Device Outlook

• Laptop/Computer

• Smartphone

• Smart TV

• Tablets

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

