Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market 2022: Trends, Business Growth And Major Driving Factors 2030

The global commercial real estate brokerage and management market size was US$ 226,791 million in 2021. The global commercial real estate brokerage and management market is forecast to grow to US$ 424,399.0 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly hampered the manufacturing and construction facilities. As a result, the market for commercial real estate brokerage and management witnessed a significant negative impact. Prolonged lockdown restrictions in countries such as the U.S., China, India, Japan, and others limited the demand for commercial real estate brokerage and management for more than a year. The COVID-19 pandemic also affected the consumer purchasing power, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market.



Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific commercial real estate brokerage and management market is forecast to hold the highest share in the commercial real estate brokerage and management market. In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to hold the major share, followed by India, due to the dense population of the countries. Moreover, other factors like rising urbanization, increasing per capita income, and growing adoption of property management solutions are expected to drive the growth of the market during the study period.

Apart from that, governments in the region are also investing highly in this sector. For instance, the government of Thailand announced an infrastructure plan in which the government announced it would spend about $58.5 billion on new infrastructural developments by 2025. Thus, growing government funding in the sector are expected to escalate the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market during the study period.

Factors Influencing the Market:

The growing commercial construction sector will primarily drive the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market during the forecast period. Apart from that, rising funding by government bodies aimed at infrastructure development will contribute to the market’s growth during the study period.

Changing living standards of people will lead to rise in the number of home improvement, renovations, and remodelling projects. As a result, it will benefit the commercial real estate brokerage and management market during the analysis period. Furthermore, a notable rise in the use of smart technology will bring innumerable growth opportunities for the market. For instance, industry players like Cushman & Wakefield Inc. and REX Inc. have added various technology-enabled software products to their portfolio that help in managing property brokerage management solutions. Thus, the introduction of advanced technology will bolster the market growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• CBRE Group, Inc.

• Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

• Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc.

• Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

• Christie’s International Real Estate

• Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc.

• Colliers International Group, Inc.

• Savills Plc

• Voit Real Estate Services, L.P.

• Kidder Mathews, Inc.

• Other Important Players

Market Segmentation

The global commercial real estate brokerage and management market segmentation focuses on Solution, Type, Application, and Region.

By Solution Outlook

• Sales

• Leasing

• Others

By Type Outlook

• Brokerage

• Management

By Application Outlook

• Offices

• Industrial

• Retail

• Multifamily

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

