POS Terminal Market Growth, Development and Opportunities in 2022-2030

The global POS terminal market size was US$ 82.9 billion in 2021. The global POS terminal market is forecast to grow to US$ 171.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Point of sale, or POS, is an automated cash register technology that allows users to track and record customer orders. It also records the information related to geographically dispersed locations and links other systems over a network.

Factors Influencing the Market:

Mobile payment processing allows small retailers to access transaction information. Complex data analytics, the rise of credit card payments, and ever-changing consumer expectations are expected to open doors of opportunity for the POS terminal market during the study period.

Apart from that, retailers are continuously looking for new ways to take advantage of new apps and strategies. Moreover, the rising focus on providing a seamless customer experience is forecast to benefit the POS terminal market during the study period.

The growing user base on mobile apps will encourage the POS terminal market growth during the study period. On the flip side, rising concerns over data security may limit the growth of the POS terminal market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic stimulated automation across the majority of sectors. Thus, it had a favourable impact on the POS terminal market. The automation and robotics industries recorded significant growth during the pandemic. Moreover, the shortage of labourers further triggered the need to adopt technology. As a result, the global POS terminal market recorded significant growth due to the COVID-19 disease outbreak.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific POS terminal market is forecast to record strong growth due to the growing electronic payment industry in the region. Apart from that, the rising retail and food service sectors in the region and growing automation will drive the POS terminal market forward. The market may also record significant growth during the forecast period due to factors like growing usage of mobile POS applications, adoption of new payment platforms, etc.

The POS terminal market will register notable growth in Europe due to the growing use of credit or debit cards. Apart from that, the rising GDP of the European countries and the mobility revolution will be opportunistic for the POS terminal market during the forecast timeframe.

Competitors in the Market

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• NEC Corporation

• Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

• Hewlett-Packard Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• NCR Corporation

• VeriFone System, Inc.

• Ingenico Group

• Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.

• PAX Technology, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global POS terminal market segmentation focuses on Product, Component, Deployment, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

• Fixed POS Terminals

• Mobile POS Terminals

By Component Outlook

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Deployment Mode Outlook

• Cloud

• On-Premise

By Application Outlook

• Restaurant

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Warehouse

• Entertainment

• Other

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1204

