Cocoa Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2030

The global cocoa market size was US$ 12,071.3 million in 2021. The global cocoa market is forecast to grow to US$ 17,629.8 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cocoa is used extensively in confectionery, food & drinks, and bakery applications. It is also a vital component of chocolate and other chocolate-related goods. It is obtained from the Theobroma tree.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global cocoa market has recorded a loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market witnessed loss possibly due to changes in consumer dietary habits and more influence on healthy food. Moreover, the industry also recorded supply chain disruptions, which ultimately hampered the growth of the cocoa market. However, the growing contribution of digital channels is expected to benefit the cocoa market in the coming years.

Factors Influencing the Market

The use of cocoa powder and cocoa butter is growing in the bakery, food & beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries. It is widely used as a flavouring and colouring agent in these sectors. As a result, it will benefit the cocoa market during the study period.

The rising contribution of online sales channels and the growing user base is forecast to benefit the cocoa market in the coming years. Apart from that, the rising knowledge about the VSS (Voluntary Sustainability Standards) to direct manufacturers, retailers, and service providers to abide by the health and safety of the consumer and laborers is expected to fuel the growth of the cocoa market.

Moreover, VSS labels are helping firms gain a competitive advantage on multiple levels. Thus, it will contribute to the cocoa market growth. On the flip side, price fluctuations in the prices of cocoa beans may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the Asia-Pacific cocoa market is forecast to record the highest growth rate. It is due to the factors like dense population, increasing consumer awareness, rapid urbanization, etc. In Asia-Pacific, the confectionery market is expanding quickly. Moreover, chocolates have become incredibly popular in the region. The Asia-Pacific cocoa market will also grow due to the growing usage of chocolate and cocoa products in a variety of industries, including bakery, confectionery, pharmaceuticals, food & drinks, and cosmetics. Apart from that, the expansion of international and national restaurant chains will drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific cocoa market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

• Barry Callebaut AG

• Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer SDN. BHD

• Olam International Ltd.

• Cargill, Inc.

• Ciranda, Inc.

• Bloomer Chocolate Company

• The Hershey Company

• Touton S.A.

• United Cocoa Processor, Inc.

• VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global cocoa market segmentation focuses on Product, Process, Nature, Quality, Application, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

• Cocoa Butter

• Cocoa Liquor

• Cocoa Powder

By Process Outlook

• Dutch Process

• Natural Process

By Nature Outlook

• Organic

• Conventional

By Quality Outlook

• Bulk

• Specialty

• Fine flavor

By Application Outlook

• Confectionery

• Food & beverages

• Bakery

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-

