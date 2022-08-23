Silicon On Insulator Market advanced technology, future potential, forecast 2022-2030

The global silicon on insulator market size was US$ 1108.1 million in 2021. The global silicon on insulator market is forecast to grow to US$ 5,931.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A single layer of crystalline silicon is used to create a silicon-on-insulator (SOI), which is sandwiched between a thin insulator layer and the bulk substrate. They are frequently utilized in advanced complementary metal-oxide semiconductors and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS).

Factors Influencing the Market

Numerous sectors can benefit from silicon on insulator’s manufacturing solutions, which lower power and heat output while boosting a device’s speed and performance. The wide applications of silicon on an insulator in consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, etc., are forecast to drive the growth of silicon in insulator market during the study period.

Due to their association with a high-resistivity base substrate, FD-SOI can combine low loss, low crosstalk, and high linearity components with high switching frequency capabilities. The combination of mmWave transceivers, high-performance digital blocks, and front-end module components, including switches, power amplifiers, and low-noise amplifiers, enables unique RF system-on-chip (SoC) devices for the next generation of wireless communication. Thus, such advancements are expected to benefit the market during the study period.

On the flip side, the high cost of the SOI wafers may limit the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The whole semiconductor industry has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the sudden drastic effect of the disease, the global economy witnessed significant loss. Manufacturing companies also registered losses as most of the electronic parts are sourced from China. These raw materials include PCBs, LED chips and wafers, ICs, etc. Thus, the global silicon on the insulator market recorded a sharp decline in terms of revenue.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific silicon on insulator market is forecast to record significant growth due to growing government support in the form of policies like ‘Made in China 2025’ and ‘Made in India.’ Further, other strategic moves by companies to build high-end precision manufacturing capabilities will also contribute to the growth of the silicon on insulator market during the forecast period.

North America will record potential growth due to the growing contribution of the United States. Growing innovations in the automotive sector of the region will open doors of opportunities for silicon on insulator market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

• NXP Semiconductor

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

• Soitec

• Global Wafers Co., Ltd.

• Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

• Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

• Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd.

• Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd.

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Sumco Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global silicon on insulator market segmentation focuses on Wafer Size, Wafer Type, Technology, Product, Application, and Region.

By Wafer Size Outlook

• 200 MM

• 300 MM

By Wafer Type Outlook

• RF-SOI

• FD-SOI

• PD-SOI

• Power-SOI

• Emerging-SOI

By Technology Outlook

• Smart Cut

• Bonding SOI

• Layer Transfer SOI

By Product Outlook

• RF FEM Products

• MEMS Devices

• Power Products

• Optical Communication

• Image Sensing

By Application Outlook

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Datacom & Telecom

• Industrial

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

