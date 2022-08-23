Stolen Vehicle Recovery Systems Market 2022 by Companies, Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology, Trends, and Forecast 2030

The global stolen vehicle recovery systems market size was US$ 12,298.8 million in 2021. The global stolen vehicle recovery systems market is forecast to grow to US $22,599.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1208

A stolen vehicle recovery device is basically an anti-theft device. It is used to locate a stolen or lost vehicle with the use of radio frequency technology. Special computers are used by the police to track the car by sending radio signals. Once sent, the signals efficiently activate the car’s vehicle recovery system, enabling police to track down the vehicle.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stolen vehicle recovery systems market recorded a sharp drop in terms of revenue. Due to the pandemic, the demand for automobiles decreased steeply. Moreover, governments also imposed travel restrictions, which further reduced the chances of automobile theft. In addition, the pandemic affected the financial stability of people, which, in turn, decreased consumer confidence. As a result, it hampered the growth of the stolen vehicle recovery systems market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific stolen vehicle recovery systems market is estimated to hold the largest share, owing to the rapidly growing automotive industry. The rising cases of automotive theft and the growing production facilities in the region are expected to drive the demand for stolen vehicle recovery systems during the study period.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1208

Factors Influencing the Market:

The rapidly growing automotive sector is expected to drive the demand for stolen vehicle recovery systems during the forecast period. In addition, rising cases of theft and growing government spending in the sector are expected to benefit the stolen vehicle recovery systems market during the study period.

Apart from that, growing advancements in stolen vehicle recovery systems are forecast to bring untapped growth opportunities for the market during the study period. IoT devices and networks consume low power and are easy to install in the vehicle. These advantages will bolster the market growth. Apart from that, Continental AG unveiled its in-vehicle server in 2019. Thus, such strategic moves will propel the stolen vehicle recovery systems market forward.

Growing disposable income and rising demand for advanced safety features in vehicles will accelerate the growth of the stolen vehicle recovery systems market.

Competitors in the Market

• HELLA GmbH & Co.

• KGaA, Robert Bosch GmbH,

• Valeo

• Continental AG,

• Denso Corporation,

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

• OMRON Corporation,

• ALPS Alpine Co., Ltd.

• Tokairika, Co., Ltd.

• Lear Corporation,

• Spireon

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global stolen vehicle recovery systems market segmentation focuses on components, vehicles, technology, and regions.

By Component

• Ultrasonic Intruder Protection System (UIP)

• Backup Battery Siren (BBS)

• Central Locking System

• Automatic Collision Detection System

• Automatic Driver Recognition System (ADRS)

• Remote Keyless Entry System

• Others

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicles

By Technology

• Ultrasonic

• Radio Frequency Identification (RFI)

• Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1208

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1208

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/