Container and Kubernetes Security Market Analysis 2022 Global Industry Size, Key Vendors, Application, Trends, Competitive Landscape by Key Segmentation, Outlook To 2030

The global container and Kubernetes security market size was US$ 928.0 million in 2021. The global container and Kubernetes security market are forecast to grow to US$ 8,232.0 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cloud-native network technology, called Kubernetes and containers, is used to advance conventional network technologies. In addition, container security is seen as a specific set of security technologies used to ensure that container safety features like supply chain, software, runtime and infrastructure protection operate as intended. On the other hand, containers are standardized software units used to bundle up code and all of its dependencies. In addition, the cloud-native computing foundation (CNCF) hosts the open-source Kubernetes security technology, an orchestration engine used to scale, automate marshalling, and manage containerized applications.

Factors Influencing the Market

Using a microservices architecture, the application is divided into a number of services that are designed to carry out certain tasks. Additionally, the microservices architecture was created to get beyond the limitations of traditional modules. The technology is used to provide all of the capabilities needed to operate an application on IoT devices with limited resources. Thus, such benefits of the technology are forecast to fuel the growth of the container and Kubernetes security market during the forecast period.

The fact that Kubernetes technology supports microservices architecture will drive the container and Kubernetes security market forward. Apart from that, industries, such as manufacturing, utility, social media, automotive, and retail, are using microservices-based containers and Kubernetes security technology to enhance data security and enable safe data share. As a result, it will positively affect the container and Kubernetes security market during the study period.

On the contrary, complexity in managing the cloud environment may limit the growth of the container and Kubernetes security market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on various industries, including retail, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, manufacturing, etc. However, the container and Kubernetes security industry witnessed a positive influence of the pandemic as the enterprises started adopting cloud computing.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 on work from home has positively influenced the demand for cloud computing environment. As a result, the global container application technology in the manufacturing sector has recorded a significant hike, owing to a surge in demand for digital infrastructure.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, Asia Pacific is forecast to hold the highest share as enterprises in this region are adapting to the growing digitalization. Apart from that, growing awareness about the potential of the Kubernetes security technology as it can efficiently manage resource-intensive workloads, secure infrastructure effectively, etc., will drive the market forward. Growing awareness about cloud computing technology aimed at enhancing resource utilization will contribute to the market growth.

Competitors in the Market

• StackRox

• Qualys

• Alert Logic

• Sysdig

• Trend Micro

• Twist lock

• Aqua Security

• Capsule8

• Cloud Passage

• Nev Vector

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook

• Cloud

• On-premises

By Component Outlook

• Container Security Platform

• Services

o Implementation & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

o Consulting Services

By Organization Size Outlook

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical Outlook

• BFSI

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Healthcare & Life Science

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecommunication

• Government & Public sector

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

