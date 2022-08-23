Dialysis Market Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Major Drivers And Challenges 2022-2030

The global dialysis market size was US$ 94,349.60 million in 2021. The global dialysis market is forecast to grow to US$ 142,631.2 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dialysis is the medical process of removing waste products like creatinine and urea from the blood and restore the electrolyte balance. It is widely adopted for treating end-stage renal disease and kidney transplants.

Factors Influencing the Market

Obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are some of the chronic diseases that have a strong link to lifestyle choices. According to National Renal Foundation (NKF) reports, diabetes and high blood pressure issues were largely detected in 75% of instances of kidney failure.Apart from that, one of the most significant causes of kidney failure is diabetes. In 2019, 463 million adults worldwide had diabetes, and by 2045, that figure is projected to climb to 700 million, according to the data from International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, Ninth Edition. The growth in diabetes cases is expected to have a favourable impact on the dialysis market during the study period.

Growing healthcare expenditure and rising technological advancements are expected to open doors of opportunity for the market during the study period. On the flip side, concerns related to reimbursement policy in emerging nations may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Dialysis patients were more vulnerable to the COVID-19 disease. As a result, patients avoided visiting dialysis units or healthcare centers until necessary. However, the precautions taken by the units boosted the growth of the global dialysis market.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the Asia-Pacific dialysis market is forecast to hold the largest share due to the large population base of the region. In addition, the growing cases of chronic & lifestyle diseases are expected to surge the growth of the dialysis market during the forecast period.

Europe will also record potential growth due to the rising prevalence of ESRD disease. Apart from that, changing demographic trends among the European population and the rising geriatric population will be opportunistic for the dialysis market during the study period. Since elderly people face more danger of losing their normal renal function, the number of kidney patients choosing dialysis is expected to rise, which will benefit the market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

• Baxter International Inc.

• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

• Nipro Corporation

• B Braun Melsungen AG

• Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

• Angiodynamics Inc.

• Asahi Kasei Corp.

• Davita

• Diaverum Deutschland GmbH

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global dialysis market segmentation focuses on Type, Product and Service, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

• Hemodialysis

o Conventional Hemodialysis

o Short Daily Hemodialysis

o Nocturnal Hemodialysis

• Peritoneal Dialysis

o Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

o Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By Product and Services Outlook

• Equipment

o Dialysis Machines

o Water Treatment Systems

o Others Dialysis Equipment

• Consumables

o Dialyzers

o Catheters

o Other Dialysis Consumables

• Dialysis Drugs

• Services

By End-Users Outlook

• In-center Dialysis

• Home Dialysis

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1211

