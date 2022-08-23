Glass Packaging Market to Witness Stunning Growth during the Forecast Period 2022-2030

The global glass packaging market size was US$ 61.3 billion in 2021. The global glass packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 86.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Glass is considered good for packaging purposes, especially for consumers who are concerned about their health. It protects the food from environmental changes and preserves its taste, nutrition, and flavour. Glass packaging is made from all-natural, eco-sustainable raw materials.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic affected various sectors. However, the glass packaging industry recorded potential growth. End-use sectors of glass packaging, such as medical, food, and beverage, saw a significant increase in revenue. As a result, it also boosted the growth of the glass packaging market.

The demand for medicine bottles, food jars, bottles, etc., increased to preserve the food from contamination and virus risk. Moreover, the long-term benefits of glass packaging, including its reusability, are forecast to drive the market forward during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific glass packaging market is forecast to record significant growth due to the rapidly growing population of the region. Apart from that, glass bottles are widely used in alcohol packaging. The rising consumption of alcohol will fuel the growth of this regional market. Apart from that, the rising medical sector and the growing food and beverage industry will trigger the demand for glass packaging. China is forecast to be the largest pharmaceutical market in the world. The use of glass bottles to pack liquid medications and prevent them from contamination will drive the market forward.

Factors Influencing the Market:

The global glass packaging market will be driven by factors like increasing demand for safe and healthier products; a rising number of innovative technologies for embossing and shaping; and growing demand for eco-friendly products. Apart from that, the rapidly growing food and beverage sector will offer ample growth opportunities for the glass packaging market during the study period.

The growing awareness about the benefits of glass packaging, such as it is recyclable and prevents the product from contaminations. Moreover, it also protects the product from environmental changes, which makes it suitable for a variety of products, such as medication, alcohol, etc. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the glass packaging market during the study period.

Growing number of launches in the medical, food & beverage industry will accelerate the market growth. For instance, AB InBev unveiled the lightest beer bottle in 2022, mainly for commercial production.



Competitors in the Market

• Ardagh Group S.A.

• Couronne Co., Inc.

• Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd.

• Koa Glass Co., Ltd.

• PGP Glass Private Limited

• Amcor Ltd

• Gerresheimer

• Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd

• Owens Illinois Inc

• Piramal Glass Limited

• Saint-Gobain

• Heinz-Glas

• Wiegand-Glas

• Vidrala SA

• Vitro Packaging

• Bormioli Rocco Spa

• AB InBev

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By End-Use Industries Outlook

• Food

• Beverage

• Personal Care

• Healthcare

• Household care

• Others

By Product Type Outlook

• Sand

• Sodium Carbonate (Soda Ash)

• Calcium Carbonate (Limestone)

• Cullet

By Composition Outlook

• Iron Pyrite

• Iron Oxide

• Cobalt Oxide

• Selenium

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

