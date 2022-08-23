Hyperscale Data Center Market 2022 – Industry Trends, Regional Developments and Competitive Landscape Analysis Report 2030

The global hyperscale data center market size was US$ 35.1 billion in 2021. The global hyperscale data center market is forecast to grow to US$ 191.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1214

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market for hyperscale data centers expanded due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With more people working from home and more companies switching from traditional to cloud-based data storage, COVID-19 has given the cloud more advantages than ever before. This has created a profitable growth opportunity for the market. Apart from that, the demand for digital services and OTT streaming services providers significantly increased. Additionally, hyperscale data center architecture decreased the video stream latency and enhances end-to-end video streaming capabilities. As a result of all of these factors, the market for hyperscale data centers witnessed a significant boom in terms of revenue.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the largest share in the hyperscale data center market, owing to the growing demand for cloud service from small, medium, and large-segment enterprises in the region. In addition, North America is holding the largest share in the hyperscale data center market, owing to the rising usage of cloud-based computing in the region. Apart from that, fast-expanding digitalization is forecast to bolster the market growth during the study period.

Factors Influencing the Market

The adoption of hyperscale data centers offers various benefits to the users. It primarily decreases the total cost of ownership because of optimal hardware infrastructure utilization. Apart from that, the low cost and great performance of hyperscale data centers will also contribute to the market growth during the study period.

All firms try to increase their overall energy efficiency, which is a fundamental factor driving the hyperscale data center market. Companies look for data centers that consume the least amount of energy and have the least negative environmental effects. The need for energy-efficient hyperscale data centers is growing as a result of the pressure to reduce electricity costs. High-density blade servers and storage systems in data centers offer more compute power per watt of energy used. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the hyperscale data center market during the study period.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1214

Competitors in the Market

• Intel Corporation

• Nlyte Software

• Sandisk Corporation

• Avago Technologies

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard

• Ericsson

• Cavium, Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global hyperscale data center market segmentation focuses on Component, End-User, Data Center, Industry, and Region.

By Component

• Solution

o Server

o Storage

o Networking

o Software

• Service

o Consulting

o Installation and deployment

o Maintenance and support

By End-User

• Cloud providers

• Colocation providers

• Enterprises

By Data Center Size

• Small and medium-sized data centers

• Large data centers

By Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and telecom

• Retail

• Research and academics

• Government and defense

• Media and entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1214

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1214

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/