Big Data in Retail Market 2022: In-depth Research with Emerging Growth Trends, Regional Status of Top Key Players 2030

The global big data in retail market size was US$ 5,091 million in 2021. The global big data in the retail market is forecast to grow to US$ 26,799 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Big data analytics in retail help companies develop customer recommendations according to their purchase history. Thus, it aids in offering personalized shopping experiences.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising need to offer a personalized customer experience is primarily driving the growth of big data in retail market. Moreover, big data analytics help retailers in driving consumer engagement and act according to consumer demand. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the big data in retail market during the study period.

Innovative strategies by industry players will also drive the big data in retail market forward. For instance, Montblanc, in collaboration with RetailNext, completed a project aimed at installing video analytics in their offline retail spaces.

Retail organizations can gain significant profit from big data analytics in retail software as it improves customer interaction. Moreover, companies like Amazon and FedEx are also using data analytics for over ten years, which describes the potential of big data in the retail market.

On the flip side, complexities in capturing customer data may limit the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 disease outbreak, almost every retail store started operating online to cater to consumer demands while maintaining the safety of the users. As a result, it potentially strengthened the scope of big data in retail market. The pandemic unlocked the potential of big data in retail market due to the rise in the online user base and growing demand for online services. Moreover, the ease of shopping and learning consumer buying patterns further helped companies grow faster. Thus, all of these factors signify how big data in retail market recorded growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific big data analytics in retail market will hold the highest share, owing to the rising awareness about the benefits of the technology. Apart from that, the rising popularity of fast internet connectivity, including 4G connections, and the rise in smartphone penetration is forecast to fuel the market growth. The growing user base of e-commerce platforms and changes in consumer purchasing patterns will have a positive impact on the big data analytics in retail market. In addition, these technologies have increased the quantity of data that is exchanged on mobile and internet networks, allowing businesses to gather enormous amounts of data about client interactions.

Competitors in the Market

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute

• Microstrategy Inc.

• Alteryx Inc.

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle Corporation

• Qlik Technologies Inc.

• RetailNext

• Teradata

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global big data in retail market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, Organization, Application, and Region.

By Component Outlook

• Software

• Services

By Deployment Outlook

• On-Premise

• Cloud

By Organization Size Outlook

• Large Enterprise

• Small & Medium Enterprise

By Application Outlook

• Sales & marketing analytics

• Supply chain operations management

• Merchandising analytics

• Customer analytics

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

