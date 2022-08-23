Cultured Meat Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2030

The global cultured meat market size was US$ 1.5 million in 2021. The global cultured meat market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,781 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 91.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A subcategory of artificial meat, cultured meat is made using cellular agriculture and tissue engineering techniques. In vitro meat is another name for cultured meat. As meat is a good source of vitamin B12, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, and protein, the product can efficiently help people meet their nutritional needs.

Factors Influencing the Market

The advantages of cultured meat are primarily driving the growth of the market. For instance, cultured meat decreases public health risks and eliminates the need to raise animals. Apart from that, the high nutritional value of cultured meat is forecast to drive the growth of the market during the study period.

The global cultured meat market will also be driven by the factors like less dependency on animal proteins and low cases of allergies. Consumers are progressively going for allergen-free foods in order to maintain a nutrition-rich diet. Thus, such instances are expected to escalate the market growth.

On the flip side, the availability of healthier substitutes may limit the growth of the cultured meat market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered the desire for wholesome foods. As a result, the demand for in-vitro meat slightly increased. During the COVID-19 era, in-vitro meat became a very popular way to maintain a healthy diet. Consumers’ increasing desire to strengthen their immune systems and incorporate nutrient-dense products into their diets significantly accelerated the growth of the cultured meat market.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, Europe is estimated to hold the highest share in the cultured meat market due to the rising consumption of meat and increasing demand for healthy food in the region.

North America will also hold a significant share due to the rapidly increasing demand for in-vitro meat in the U.S. and Canada. Apart from that, the rising consumption of meat and growing awareness about its nutritional benefits will drive the market forward.

The Asia-Pacific cultured meat market is forecast to record notable growth due to the rising demand for poultry products in emerging economies like India and China. Moreover, growing support from government organizations is expected to contribute to market growth. For instance, the Singapore Food Agency allowed the sale of lab-grown meat products in 2020. Moreover, the contribution of industry players will also drive this regional market forward. For instance, Eat Just, a US-based firm, offers cultured chicken for the meat consumers of Singapore. Thus, all of these factors will drive the growth of the global cultured meat market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Aleph Farms Ltd

• Future Meat Technologies

• Cubiq Foods S.L.

• Eat Just, Inc

• Meatable B.V

• Memphis Meats

• Vow Group Pty Ltd

• Mission Barns

• Mosa Meat BV

• Redefine Meat Ltd

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global cultured meat market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

• Red Meat

• Poultry

• Seafood

By End-Users Outlook

• Household

• Food Services

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1218

