Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Business Growth, Global Trend, Key Findings, Prominent Players and Forecast 2030

The global data analytics outsourcing market size was US$ 7.5 billion in 2021. The global data analytics outsourcing market is forecast to grow to US$ 101.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In a partnership model known as “data analytics outsourcing,” a company assigns a service provider with its data in exchange for astute reports. In addition, the provider is in charge of all other service-related tasks, such as infrastructure setup and maintenance, data administration, and data analysis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the global data analytics outsourcing market. It is due to the significant transition from the traditional work process to digital platforms. Moreover, the growth in the work-from-home working model positively influenced the market during the study period. The pandemic is expected to have a long-term impact on the data analytics outsourcing market due to the promising potential of digitalization. Contactless payment methods have become a new normal, boosting the concept of going cash-less. Thus, all of these factors have positively affected the data analytics outsourcing market.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific data analytics outsourcing market is expected to record rapid growth. It is due to rising digitalization and growth in e-commerce services across various developing nations like China and India. Moreover, the steadily developing IT infrastructure will have a promising impact on the data analytics outsourcing market during the study period.

According to the 2019 report, renowned businesses such as Analytics India Magazine and Praxis Business School are making significant investments in these fields. Thus, all of these factors will drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific data analytics outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing the Market

For more than ten years, businesses like FedEx and Amazon have used data analytics. With the aid of internal data scientists and analysts, Amazon has created algorithms centred on the routine demands of the customer. Thus, growing advancements in data analytics outsourcing will fuel the growth of the overall market.

Third-party solutions deliver excellent expertise from a variety of sectors, which can benefit a business in reaching goals and needs. As a result, it will contribute to the data analytics outsourcing market growth.

On the flip side, data security and privacy issues associated with data analytics outsourcing may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

• Fractal Analytics Ltd

• ZS Associates, Inc.

• Wipro Ltd.

• Accenture

• Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Opera Solutions LLC

• Genpact Ltd.

• Capgemini

• Mu Sigma, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global data analytics outsourcing market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

By Type Outlook

• Descriptive

• Predictive

• Prescriptive

By Application Outlook

• Sales Analytics

• Marketing Analytics

• Risk & Financial Analytics

• Supply Chain Analytics

• Others

By Industry Vertical Outlook

• BFSI

• Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

