Woman held in Germany after assault with 'sword-like object'

BERLIN (AP) — A woman was arrested Tuesday in southern Germany for allegedly injuring several people with what was described as a “sword-like object,” police said.

Police said they were alerted just before noon to the incident in a square in Weiden in der Oberpfalz, a town in Bavaria near the Czech border. They said in a statement that officers arrived on the scene quickly and were able to arrest a suspect.

They said “several” injured people were being treated, without giving further details, and added that there was currently no danger to the public.