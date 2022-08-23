Alexa
Taiwan’s government-funded hotel stay subsidies end Sept. 8

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the subsidies had been used for booking over 1.2 million hotel rooms

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/23 21:08
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 70% of the budget for the government-funded hotel stay subsidy program for individual travelers, which started on July 14, has been utilized and Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau announced in a press release that Sept. 8 will be the last day of the program.

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 23), the subsidies had been applied for a total of over 1.2 million hotel rooms, the bureau said.

The bureau added that 9,800 accommodation facilities across the country have been participating in the program, which exceeded the 9,500 facilities participating in a similar program in 2020.

The 70% discount on amusement park admission given to weekday visitors and the subsidy program for group tours are still continuing, the bureau added.

The hotel stay subsidy program offers individual tourists a subsidy of NT$800 (US$26.40) per room per night on weekdays (Sunday-Thursday), and if they stay at hotels or B&Bs that meet stipulated standards, the subsidy will go up to NT$1,300 per night.

The bureau has secured a NT$5.5 billion budget for a subsidy package to give a boost to the country’s COVID-struck tourism industry,, of which subsidies for individual tourists account for about NT$2 billion.
hotel subsidy program
accommodation facilities
Tourism Bureau

