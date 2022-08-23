Global Personal Mobility Devices Market In-depth Analysis, Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2031

Global personal mobility devices market will reach $20,923.2 million by 2031, growing by 6.7% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the aging population and surge in chronic diseases, increasing disability cases and accidents causing impairment of the limbs, increasing product development, rising purchasing power, and the favorable reimbursement policies.

Key Companies Covered in the Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Research are Briggs Healthcare, Inc., Cardinal Health, Carex Health Brands, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Kaye Products, Inc., Medline Industries Inc., NOVA Medical Products, Performance Health Supply Inc. (Patterson Medical), Pride Mobility Products Corp., Rollz International, Stryker Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC and other key market players.

Highlighted with 60 tables and 70 figures, this 146-page report Global Personal Mobility Devices Market 2021-2031 by Product (Wheelchairs, Walking Aids, Scooters, Others), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare Settings, ASCs, Urgent Care Centers, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global personal mobility devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific personal mobility devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, End User, and Country.

Based on Product

Wheelchairs

o Manual Wheelchairs

o Powered Wheelchairs

Walking Aids

o Rollators

o Other Walking Aids

Scooters

Other Products

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Urgent Care Centers

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

