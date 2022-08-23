Global Medical Implant Market Development, Demand, Healthy CAGR, Leaders and Forecast Outlook 2022-2031

Global medical implant market will reach $ 189,030.8 million by 2031, growing by 7.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing geriatric population with various chronic disorders, the improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of accidents or sport injuries and growing trend of cosmetic implants, the growing disposable income, and the technological advancements in the field of implants.

Key Companies Covered in the Global Medical Implant Market Research are Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Dentsply, Globus Medical, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Straumann AG, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. and other key market players.

Global Medical Implant Market 2021-2031 by Product (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Spinal, Neurostimulators, Opthalmic, Dental, Cosmetic), Material Type (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers, Natural), Technology (Conventional, 3D Printed), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical implant market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Material Type, Technology, End User, and Region.

Based on Product

Orthopedic Implants

o Reconstructive Joint Replacements (Knee Replacement Implants, Hip Replacement Implants, Extremities)

o Orthobiologics

o Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial

Cardiovascular Implants

o Pacing Devices (Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers)

o Stents (Coronary Stents, Peripheral Stents, Stent-related Implants)

o Structural Cardiac Implants (Mechanical Heart Valves, Implantable Ventricular-assist Devices)

Spinal Implants

o Spinal Fusion Implants

o Spinal Bone Stimulators

o Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Devices

o Motion Preservation Devices/Non-Fusion Devices

Neurostimulators

o Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

o Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

o Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

o Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

o Other Neurostimulators

Opthalmic Implants

o Intraocular Lens

o Glaucoma Implants

Dental Implants

o Reconstructive Joint Replacements

o Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial

Cosmetic Implants

o Facial Implants

o Breast Implants

o Other Cosmetic Implants

Cochlear Implants

Other Medical Implants

Based on Material Type

Metallic Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

Polymers Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials

By Technology

Conventional Implants

3D Printed Implants

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Laboratories

Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

