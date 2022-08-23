Taiwan’s Kinmen County commissioner calls for peace on 64th anniversary of the 823 Artillery Bombardment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kinmen County Commissioner Yang Cheng-wu (楊鎮浯) called for “peace and no war” at a memorial ceremony at a cemetary on Kinmen Island to honor fallen soldiers on the 64th anniversary of the 823 Artillery Bombardment on Tuesday (Aug. 23).

The ceremony was presided over by Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) and attended by Army General Hsu Yen-pu (徐衍璞), Lieutenant General Chen Chung-wen (陳忠文) of the Army's Kinmen Defense Command, Yang, and members of military families, CNA reported.

Yang said that the special moment reminds people of Kinmen about the battle that happened here 64 years ago and emphasizes the importance of peace.

The annual memorial ceremony serves as a reminder that such tragic history should not be repeated and that modern people should have the wisdom to pursue peaceful lives.

Looking back, the Chinese Communists launched heavy bombing of Kinmen on the evening of Aug. 23, 1958, hence its name — the 823 Artillery Bombardment, the Army's Kinmen Defense Command said in a press release. The communists tried to use intense firepower to decimate the defenses of Kinmen.

It has been reported that the Kinmen Islands, which have an area of 150 square kilometers, were shelled by 470,000 bombs fired by Chinese People’s Liberation Army forces during the bombardment that shocked the world.