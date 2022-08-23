Monday's Sports in Brief

NFL

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending what has been described as an 11-day, prearranged break from training camp for personal reasons.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t address the media after practicing. Teammates and coach Todd Bowles said the 45-year-old quarterback was sharp throwing the ball and essentially took up where he left off when he left the team on Aug. 11.

While he was away, Brady missed two preseason games that Bowles said the quarterback would not have played in even if he were with the team. The coach said the break had been planned since well before the start of training camp last month.

In Brady’s absence, backup Blaine Gabbert and third-stringer Kyle Trask shared most of the snaps in practice and during preseason losses to the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. Bowles said it has not been determined if — or how much — Brady might play in Saturday night’s preseason finale at Indianapolis.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are turning to quarterback Baker Mayfield to lead their offense.

Coach Matt Rhule announced Mayfield will start Carolina’s Sept. 11 regular-season opener against his former team, the Cleveland Browns — a decision that had been anticipated for several weeks.

Mayfield, acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this offseason, beat out incumbent starter Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job.

Mayfield was known as a fiery competitor during his four years with the Browns, and said the chip on his shoulder “is back.”

Rhule said he’s been impressed with how quickly Mayfield has picked up new coordinator Ben McAdoo’s offense after joining the team on July 6.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Mariota led Atlanta to scores on two of his three drives in the Falcons’ 24-16 loss against mostly New York Jets backups.

Mariota, who strengthened his hold on the starting job, was 6 of 10 for 132 yards and a touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus before giving way to rookie Desmond Ridder with a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.

Ridder, a third-round pick out of Cincinnati, wasn’t too shabby, either, going 10 of 13 for 143 yards and leading the Falcons to two field goals during his three series that were marred by penalties. Feleipe Franks replaced him midway through the third quarter.

Tight end Kyle Pitts was one of only a few other projected Falcons starters who played — and made his presence felt early with a 52-yard reception on Atlanta’s second play from scrimmage.

The Jets sat most of their projected starters, including quarterback Joe Flacco — who took over as New York’s QB1 in place of the injured Zach Wilson.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge connected off Max Scherzer for his major league-leading 47th home run, Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs and the New York Yankees withstood a botched popup by rookie Oswaldo Cabrera to beat the Mets 4-2 for their first Subway Series win this season.

The Yankees, in a historic skid with 14 losses in 18 games coming into this matchup in the Bronx, built a 3-0 lead on DJ LeMahieu’s first-inning sacrifice fly, Judge’s home run off Scherzer (9-3) in the second and doubles by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Benintendi in the fifth.

With this just a two-game set, the Yankees ensured they would end a streak of six straight series losses, their worst since 1995. They also posted back-to-back wins for the first time since July 29-30.

Domingo Germán (2-2) was cruising with a three-hitter when Pete Alonso hit a popup that Cabrera and right fielder Marwin Gonzalez settled under just 221 feet from the plate. Cabrera allowed the ball to pop out of his glove for an error as Gonzalez’s leather hit his mitt, and Daniel Vogelbach followed two pitches later by driving a curveball into the Yankees bullpen in right-center for a two-run homer that made it 3-2.

Benintendi restored a two-run lead in the bottom half with an RBI single.

Ron Marinaccio got four outs around a walk and Jonathan Loaisiga finished with four outs in a row for his first save since Aug. 17 last year.

CHICAGO (AP) — Albert Pujols hit career homer No. 693, Jordan Montgomery pitched a one-hitter and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 for their season-high eighth straight victory.

Pujols led off the seventh with a drive to left-center for his seventh homer in his last 10 games and No. 14 overall in his final big league season. Drew Smyly became the 449th pitcher to surrender a homer to the 42-year-old Pujols, who matched Barry Bonds for the major league record. It was Pujols’ 940th multihit game, snapping a tie with Paul Waner for 10th on the career list.

That one run was all Montgomery (7-3) needed. The left-hander struck out seven and walked none in his first career complete game, improving to 4-0 in four starts since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with the New York Yankees.

OBITUARY

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Gary Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. He was 73.

Gaines’ family said in a statement the former coach died in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Gaines made many stops in West Texas during a 30-year coaching career, but was best known for a four-year stint leading the highly successful program at Odessa Permian. Gaines returned to Permian later in his career. His 1988 team was chronicled in Buzz Bissinger’s bestselling book, which portrayed a program and school that favored football over academics and attributed racist comments to assistant coaches.

Gaines, who was played by Billy Bob Thornton in the 2004 movie, said he never read the book and felt betrayed by Bissinger after the author spent the entire 1988 season with the team. The book, which portrayed Gaines as a compassionate coach caught in the win-at-all-costs culture of a high school program in football-crazed Texas, also was turned into a TV series.

___

