Michelin announces 2022 Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung Bib Gourmand winners

47 restaurants in Tainan and Kaohsiung included in Michelin's Bib Gourmand for 1st time

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/23 17:34
Six new Bib Gourmand restaurants in Taipei. (Michelin Guide photos)

Six new Bib Gourmand restaurants in Taipei. (Michelin Guide photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michelin on Tuesday (Aug. 23) announced winning eateries in Taipei and Taichung, as well as Tainan and Kaohsiung for the first time, for its 2022 Bib Gourmand awards.

The prestigious award is given to restaurants that offer a "quality meal" within a set price range. This year's list is comprised of 141 eateries, including 57 in Taipei, 37 in Taichung, 27 in Tainan, and 20 in Kaohsiung, with the latter two cities making the list for the first time.

According to a company press release, the full Michelin Guide for Taiwan will be released on Aug. 30. In the Bib Gourmand, the entirety of which can be seen here, features six new entries on each of the Taipei and Taichung lists, along with entirely new catalogs of businesses in Tainan and Kaohsiung.

The six new sections for Taipei include, Jen Ho Yuan, Ah-guo Soup Noodles, Chuan Mu Yuan, Little Tree Food, Yuan Wei's, and Chi Chia Chuang. The six additional establishments described in Taichung include Bamboo Country, Feng Chi Goose, Mr. Good, Hello VietNam, Xiao Chu Den, and Niou Jia Juang.

Meals from six new eateries in Taichuang. (Michelin Guide photos)

With 27 selections, Tainan has the distinction of having the most new entries. Among these winners, 19 were selected for featuring street food with dishes such as migao (sticky rice cakes), shaved ice, pork bawan, fish skin soup, and wagui (steamed rice bowl cakes). Notable names mentioned on the Tainan list include Amei, Dong Shang Taiwanese Seafood, Zhu Xin Ju, Po Jen Tang, and Traditional Tainan Feast, A Hsing Congee, Dayong Street No Name Congee, and Small Park Danzai.

Out of the 20 eateries that made the cut in Kaohsiung, nine feature Taiwanese cuisine. Restaurant names released so far for Kaohsiung include Beef Chief, Hung Tu Beef, Bo Home, Joes, Ke Peh's, Le point, Old New Taiwanese Cuisine, Syan Syang, and Yun Lai Fang.

Dishes from featured new locales in Tainan. (Michelin Guide photos)

The six eateries in Kaohsiung featured for their "casual fare" are Bei Gang Tsai Rice Tube, Caizong Li, Cheng Tsung Duck Rice, Ciao Zai Tou Huang's Braised Pork Rice, and Duck Zhen and Hung Chi Rice Shop.

Other notable mentions for Kaohsiung are Cheng's Noodles, Lung Fang Beef Noodles, Pad Thai, Shu Fu Chang Kwei, and Yang Bao Bao.

Dishes from the many new restaurants featured in Kaohsiung. (Michelin Guide photos)

TAIPEI (New Bib Gourmands)

Ah-guo Soup Noodles NEW

阿國切仔麵

Noodles / 麵食

Chi Chia Chuang (Changchun Road) PROMOTED

雞家莊 (長春路)

Taiwanese / 臺灣菜

Chuan Mu Yuan NEW

川畝園

Dim Sum / 點心

Jen Ho Yuan NEW

人和園

Yunnanese / 雲南菜

Little Tree Food (Da'an Road) NEW

小小樹食 (大安路)

Vegetarian / 素食

Yuan Wei NEW

元味料理

Taiwanese / 臺灣菜

Taichung (New Bib Gourmands)

Bamboo Country NEW

竹之鄉

Taiwanese/臺灣菜

Feng Chi Goose NEW

鳳記鵝肉老店

Taiwanese/臺灣菜

Hello VietNam NEW

越南你好

Vietnamese/越南菜

Mr. Good NEW

好先生

Taiwanese/臺灣菜

Niou Jia Jiang NEW

牛稼莊

Hakkanese/客家菜

Xiao Chu Den NEW

小初店

Small Eats/小吃

Tainan (All are New Bib Gourmands)

A Hsing Congee

阿星鹹粥

Congee / 粥品

A Ming Zhu Xing (Baoan Road)

阿明豬心冬粉 (保安路)

Small Eats / 小吃

A Xing Shi Mu Yu

阿興虱目魚

Small Eats / 小吃

Amei

阿美飯店

Taiwanese / 臺灣菜

Bao An Lu Migao

保安路米糕

Small Eats / 小吃

Chang Ying Seafood House

田媽媽 長盈海味屋

Small Eats / 小吃

Dayong Street No Name Congee

大勇街無名鹹粥

Congee / 粥品

Dong Shang Taiwanese Seafood

東香台菜海味料理

Taiwanese / 臺灣菜

Fu Tai Table Third Generation

福泰飯桌第三代

Small Eats / 小吃

Hsia Ta Tao Lan Migao

下大道蘭米糕

Small Eats / 小吃

Ice 8 Bao (Guohua Street)

八寶彬圓仔惠 (國華街)

Small Eats / 小吃

Kaiyuan Fried Spanish Mackerel Thick Soup

開元紅燒土魠魚羮

Small Eats / 小吃

Kaiyuan Road No Name Milkfish

開元路無名虱目魚

Small Eats / 小吃

Kangle Street Beef Soup

康樂街牛肉湯

Small Eats / 小吃

Lo Cheng Migao

落成米糕

Small Eats / 小吃

No Name Fresh Beef Soup

無名新鮮牛肉湯

Small Eats / 小吃

No Name Lamb Soup

無名羊肉湯

Small Eats / 小吃

Po Jen Tang

博仁堂

Taiwanese / 臺灣菜

Shang Hao Chih Beef Soup

尚好吃牛肉湯

Small Eats / 小吃

Shian Jeng Shrimp Bawan

鮮蒸蝦仁肉圓

Small Eats / 小吃

Small Park Danzai Noodles

小公園擔仔麵

Noodles / 麵食

Traditional Tainan Feast (Anping)

府城食府 (安平)

Taiwanese / 臺灣菜

Wang Shih Fish Skin Dishes

王氏魚皮

Small Eats / 小吃

Yeh Jia Calamari Rice Noodle Soup

葉家小卷米粉

Small Eats / 小吃

Yi Wei Pin

一味品

Small Eats / 小吃

Yung Tung Milkfish

永通虱目魚粥

Small Eats / 小吃

Zhu Xin Ju

筑馨居

Taiwanese / 臺灣菜

Kaohsiung (All are New Bib Gourmands)


Beef Chief (Zihciang 2nd Road)

牛老大涮牛肉 (自強二路)

Taiwanese/臺灣菜

Bei Gang Tsai Rice Tube (Yancheng)

北港蔡三代筒仔米糕 (鹽埕)

Small Eats/小吃

Bo Home

柏弘肉燥

Taiwanese/臺灣菜

Caizong Li

菜粽李

Small Eats/小吃

Cheng Tsung Duck Rice

正宗鴨肉飯

Small Eats/小吃

Cheng's Noodles

鄭家切仔麵

Noodles/麵食

Ciao Zai Tou Huang's Braised Pork Rice (Ciaotou)

橋仔頭黃家肉燥飯 (橋頭)

Small Eats/小吃

Duck Zhen

鴨肉珍

Small Eats/小吃

Hu Tung Beef

湖東牛肉館

Taiwanese/臺灣菜

Hung Chi Rice Shop

弘記肉燥飯舖

Small Eats/小吃

Joes (Gangshan)

舊市羊肉 (岡山)

Taiwanese/臺灣菜

Ke Peh

雞伯

Taiwanese/臺灣菜

Le Pont

橋邊鵝肉

Taiwanese/臺灣菜

Lung Fang Beef Noodles

龍舫牛肉麵疙瘩

Noodles/麵食

Old New Taiwanese Cuisine (Jiuru 2nd Road)

老新台菜 (九如二路)

Taiwanese/臺灣菜

Pad Thai

帕泰

Thai/泰國菜

Shu Fu Chang Kuei

蜀府掌櫃

Sichuan/川菜

Syan Syang

仙香飲食店

Taiwanese/臺灣菜

Yang Bao Bao (Nanzih)

楊寶寶蒸餃 (楠梓)

Dumplings/餃子

Yun Lai Fang

雲來坊

Taiwanese/臺灣菜

