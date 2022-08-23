Michelin announces 2022 Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung Bib Gourmand winners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michelin on Tuesday (Aug. 23) announced winning eateries in Taipei and Taichung, as well as Tainan and Kaohsiung for the first time, for its 2022 Bib Gourmand awards.

The prestigious award is given to restaurants that offer a "quality meal" within a set price range. This year's list is comprised of 141 eateries, including 57 in Taipei, 37 in Taichung, 27 in Tainan, and 20 in Kaohsiung, with the latter two cities making the list for the first time.

According to a company press release, the full Michelin Guide for Taiwan will be released on Aug. 30. In the Bib Gourmand, the entirety of which can be seen here, features six new entries on each of the Taipei and Taichung lists, along with entirely new catalogs of businesses in Tainan and Kaohsiung.

The six new sections for Taipei include, Jen Ho Yuan, Ah-guo Soup Noodles, Chuan Mu Yuan, Little Tree Food, Yuan Wei's, and Chi Chia Chuang. The six additional establishments described in Taichung include Bamboo Country, Feng Chi Goose, Mr. Good, Hello VietNam, Xiao Chu Den, and Niou Jia Juang.



Meals from six new eateries in Taichuang. (Michelin Guide photos)

With 27 selections, Tainan has the distinction of having the most new entries. Among these winners, 19 were selected for featuring street food with dishes such as migao (sticky rice cakes), shaved ice, pork bawan, fish skin soup, and wagui (steamed rice bowl cakes). Notable names mentioned on the Tainan list include Amei, Dong Shang Taiwanese Seafood, Zhu Xin Ju, Po Jen Tang, and Traditional Tainan Feast, A Hsing Congee, Dayong Street No Name Congee, and Small Park Danzai.

Out of the 20 eateries that made the cut in Kaohsiung, nine feature Taiwanese cuisine. Restaurant names released so far for Kaohsiung include Beef Chief, Hung Tu Beef, Bo Home, Joes, Ke Peh's, Le point, Old New Taiwanese Cuisine, Syan Syang, and Yun Lai Fang.



Dishes from featured new locales in Tainan. (Michelin Guide photos)

The six eateries in Kaohsiung featured for their "casual fare" are Bei Gang Tsai Rice Tube, Caizong Li, Cheng Tsung Duck Rice, Ciao Zai Tou Huang's Braised Pork Rice, and Duck Zhen and Hung Chi Rice Shop.

Other notable mentions for Kaohsiung are Cheng's Noodles, Lung Fang Beef Noodles, Pad Thai, Shu Fu Chang Kwei, and Yang Bao Bao.



Dishes from the many new restaurants featured in Kaohsiung. (Michelin Guide photos)

TAIPEI (New Bib Gourmands)

Ah-guo Soup Noodles NEW 阿國切仔麵 Noodles / 麵食 Chi Chia Chuang (Changchun Road) PROMOTED 雞家莊 (長春路) Taiwanese / 臺灣菜 Chuan Mu Yuan NEW 川畝園 Dim Sum / 點心 Jen Ho Yuan NEW 人和園 Yunnanese / 雲南菜 Little Tree Food (Da'an Road) NEW 小小樹食 (大安路) Vegetarian / 素食 Yuan Wei NEW 元味料理 Taiwanese / 臺灣菜

Taichung (New Bib Gourmands)

Bamboo Country NEW 竹之鄉 Taiwanese/臺灣菜 Feng Chi Goose NEW 鳳記鵝肉老店 Taiwanese/臺灣菜 Hello VietNam NEW 越南你好 Vietnamese/越南菜 Mr. Good NEW 好先生 Taiwanese/臺灣菜 Niou Jia Jiang NEW 牛稼莊 Hakkanese/客家菜 Xiao Chu Den NEW 小初店 Small Eats/小吃

Tainan (All are New Bib Gourmands)

A Hsing Congee 阿星鹹粥 Congee / 粥品 A Ming Zhu Xing (Baoan Road) 阿明豬心冬粉 (保安路) Small Eats / 小吃 A Xing Shi Mu Yu 阿興虱目魚 Small Eats / 小吃 Amei 阿美飯店 Taiwanese / 臺灣菜 Bao An Lu Migao 保安路米糕 Small Eats / 小吃 Chang Ying Seafood House 田媽媽 長盈海味屋 Small Eats / 小吃 Dayong Street No Name Congee 大勇街無名鹹粥 Congee / 粥品 Dong Shang Taiwanese Seafood 東香台菜海味料理 Taiwanese / 臺灣菜 Fu Tai Table Third Generation 福泰飯桌第三代 Small Eats / 小吃 Hsia Ta Tao Lan Migao 下大道蘭米糕 Small Eats / 小吃

Ice 8 Bao (Guohua Street) 八寶彬圓仔惠 (國華街) Small Eats / 小吃 Kaiyuan Fried Spanish Mackerel Thick Soup 開元紅燒土魠魚羮 Small Eats / 小吃 Kaiyuan Road No Name Milkfish 開元路無名虱目魚 Small Eats / 小吃 Kangle Street Beef Soup 康樂街牛肉湯 Small Eats / 小吃 Lo Cheng Migao 落成米糕 Small Eats / 小吃 No Name Fresh Beef Soup 無名新鮮牛肉湯 Small Eats / 小吃 No Name Lamb Soup 無名羊肉湯 Small Eats / 小吃

Po Jen Tang 博仁堂 Taiwanese / 臺灣菜 Shang Hao Chih Beef Soup 尚好吃牛肉湯 Small Eats / 小吃 Shian Jeng Shrimp Bawan 鮮蒸蝦仁肉圓 Small Eats / 小吃 Small Park Danzai Noodles 小公園擔仔麵 Noodles / 麵食 Traditional Tainan Feast (Anping) 府城食府 (安平) Taiwanese / 臺灣菜 Wang Shih Fish Skin Dishes 王氏魚皮 Small Eats / 小吃 Yeh Jia Calamari Rice Noodle Soup 葉家小卷米粉 Small Eats / 小吃 Yi Wei Pin 一味品 Small Eats / 小吃 Yung Tung Milkfish 永通虱目魚粥 Small Eats / 小吃 Zhu Xin Ju 筑馨居 Taiwanese / 臺灣菜

Kaohsiung (All are New Bib Gourmands)



Beef Chief (Zihciang 2nd Road) 牛老大涮牛肉 (自強二路) Taiwanese/臺灣菜 Bei Gang Tsai Rice Tube (Yancheng) 北港蔡三代筒仔米糕 (鹽埕) Small Eats/小吃 Bo Home 柏弘肉燥 Taiwanese/臺灣菜 Caizong Li 菜粽李 Small Eats/小吃 Cheng Tsung Duck Rice 正宗鴨肉飯 Small Eats/小吃 Cheng's Noodles 鄭家切仔麵 Noodles/麵食 Ciao Zai Tou Huang's Braised Pork Rice (Ciaotou) 橋仔頭黃家肉燥飯 (橋頭) Small Eats/小吃 Duck Zhen 鴨肉珍 Small Eats/小吃 Hu Tung Beef 湖東牛肉館 Taiwanese/臺灣菜 Hung Chi Rice Shop 弘記肉燥飯舖 Small Eats/小吃