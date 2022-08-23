Taiwanese boy banned from China's TikTok for calling Xi Jinping 'a fatty'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese boy claims that he was banned from TikTok's Chinese twin for calling China Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) "a fatty."

Taiwanese-Canadian YouTuber Daniel Ku (顧仲文) on Monday (Aug. 22) posted a clip from street interviews carried about by the YouTube channel 486 Street Polls (486 街頭全民調). The premise of the video was to ask Taiwanese opinions about China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying’s (華春瑩) claim that because Baidu Maps showed 38 Shandong dumping restaurants and 67 Shanxi noodle eateries in Taipei, saying that "Taiwan has always been part of China."

The last subject to be interviewed was a young boy who started out by saying that Chinese propagandists are "probably just talking nonsense." The reporter then mentioned that many children enjoy visiting the Chinese social media sites Xiaohongshu and ByteDance's Douyin, the latter being the China market variant of TikTok.

The reporter then asked if Douyin videos often mention Taiwan or Hua's restaurant theory. The boy pointed out that Douyin is from China and his phone originally had the app installed.

However, he said that his Douyin account was later locked. When the reporter asked whether he had mocked China, the boy smirked and said "yes."

The youth said that he commented on the platform that "China's Xi Jinping is a fatty." He explained that after casually posting the comment, his account was frozen.

The boy observed that "before watching Douyin your mood starts out fine, but after watching Douyin your mood turns rotten."