Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Top EU diplomat says bloc can be 'moderator' in Taiwan Strait tensions

Josep Borrell concerned about Chinese military aggression towards Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/23 16:04
High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The EU can assume the role of a peacemaker in Taiwan Strait tensions, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Monday (Aug. 22).

Speaking at the first session of the ’Quo vadis Europe?’ forum in Santander, Spain, Borrell said, “The EU in this scenario is trying to act as a moderator.” He expressed concern about China’s aggressive response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in the form of live-fire military drills and bans on Taiwanese food products, according to South China Morning Post.

“Mrs. Pelosi has the right to travel wherever she wants, of course, but one thing is your right and the other thing is the right moment,” he said. The vice president said he saw how “uncomfortable” Washington officials felt when the trip took place.

Borrell said he had no plans to visit Taiwan and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, also likely has no such plans so as to “avoid giving (China) a pretext for tensions to grow.”

Asked what the EU would do if Beijing attacked Taiwan, Borrell said that if the Chinese Communist Party tried to seize Taiwan, the EU would try to “avoid direct confrontation with China.”

“Everyone defends the rights of Taiwan to develop its political system. But everyone deals very carefully and tries to avoid a direct confrontation with China,” he added.

The vice president said the West must defend the rights of the Taiwanese, but since it is not a member of the UN, strategic ambiguity must be maintained.
Taiwan
Josep Borrell
European Commission
EU
China

RELATED ARTICLES

800 Taiwanese 'flying mortar' drones reportedly shipped to Ukrainian army
800 Taiwanese 'flying mortar' drones reportedly shipped to Ukrainian army
2022/08/22 18:11
Singapore PM lists Taiwan Strait tensions as concerning security issue
Singapore PM lists Taiwan Strait tensions as concerning security issue
2022/08/22 17:58
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's worst university dorms exposed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's worst university dorms exposed
2022/08/22 17:36
Japanese politicians arrive in Taiwan for security talks
Japanese politicians arrive in Taiwan for security talks
2022/08/22 14:55
4th US delegation slated to visit Taiwan in August despite Beijing bullying
4th US delegation slated to visit Taiwan in August despite Beijing bullying
2022/08/22 13:40