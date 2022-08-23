Taiwan’s Tainan releases video promoting tourism in two hot spring areas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan’s Bureau of Tourism released a three-minute video in a press release issued on Aug. 16 promoting two hot spring areas in the city — Guanziling Hot Spring and Gueidan Hot Spring — as well as tourist attractions in the two areas.



(YouTube, ITainan2020 video)

Guanziling Hot Spring in Baihe District has been famous since the Japanese colonial era and is one of the four most renowned hot springs in Taiwan, along with Yangmingshan, Beitou, and Sichong River.

The hot spring is a weak alkaline carbonated spring with a temperature at about 75 degrees Celsius, according to an introduction on the Travel Tainan website. The water is grayish-black in color and contains salts and sulfur as well as mud.

Gueidan Hot Spring in Nanxi District is a weak alkaline carbonic acid spring, commonly known as "Beauty Spring," with clear, odorless water. It is tucked away in the countryside and now features many hot spring bathhouses, making it a favorite among many local Tainaners.

Bureau of Tourism Director-General Kuo Chen-hui (郭貞慧) said that the promotional video features bathing experiences in the two hot springs as well as attractions and local delicacies located near the two hot springs.

The video includes footage of Hot Spring Old Street, Xianyun Bridge, the nightscape in front of Huoshan Biyun Temple, the Fire and Water Spring, the Haohan Trail, Dongshan Coffee, and barrel-roasted chicken around Guanziling Hot Spring as well as footage of Meiling Scenic Area, the Family House of the Chiang Clan, and the Yongxing Suspension Bridge around Gueidan Hot Spring.