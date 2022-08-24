Taiwanese musician 9m88 drops new album featuring Oddisee and Sumin

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Jazz and R&B singer-songwriter 9m88 has released a new album.

Tang Yu-chi (湯毓綺), who goes by 9m88, released her second album titled “9m88 Radio” on Aug. 8. She released her first album “Beyond Mediocrity” in 2019.

The name 9m88 is a play on Tang's English name “Joanne” and her nickname “88.” She studied fashion design at Shih Chien University and has a master's degree in jazz from The New School in New York.

On her new record, she collaborated with a wide range of musicians and includes several genres, including electronic, hip-hop, R&B, alternative pop, and more.



The cover of "9m88 Radio." (9m88 photo)

The singer shared that the album's name was inspired by the idea of radio stations. “When you listen to the album, it is like listening to the radio because you can hear different music styles,” 9m88 said.

The new single, “Friend Zone,” featuring American rapper Oddisee and produced by starRo, took a year to finish.

Another hit song, “Love Is So Cruel,” was inspired by 9m88’s own story of heartbreak when she studied in New York around 2016.

“People tend to focus on the sad parts when talking about breakups. However, I wrote this song to mock myself as I kept running into my ex at school and still had feelings for him. On the one hand, I wanted to talk to him, but the ‘rational me’ said 'No!' It was absurd,” 9m88 said.

“I want to tell all modern women that as we spend our whole lives trying to figure out who we are, sometimes we just fear to see the truth. I think people who can embrace their vulnerabilities are the bravest,” the singer said.



9m88's favorite look in the music video of "Whatchu Gonna…?”(Youtube screenshot)

Directed by London-based filmmaker Candice Lo, 9m88 shows up in plenty of eye-catching outfits in the music video "Whatchu Gonna…?” She shared that her favorite look from the video was a pink dress that had a transparent plastic circle on the chest.

"Because the dress has feminine and muscular sides and perfectly portrays psychologist Carl Jung’s theory of 'anima and animus,'” according to 9m88.

9m88 replied to Taiwan News' question about what song she would pick if the end of the world was coming. "'Sleepwalking,’ because I would like to have a decent sleep,” she joked. The song also features a South Korean singer Sumin.

9m88 will perform with Taiwan’s award-winning band Sunset Rollercoaster for their concerts called "Infinite Sunset," touring the U.S. and Europe from Sept. to Nov. For more information, check out her official website.



Friend Zone. (Youtube video)



Love Is So Cruel. (Youtube video)



Whatchu Gonna…? (Youtube video)



Sleepwalking. (Youtube video)