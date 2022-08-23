Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s minimum-security prisons record 49 escapes in 10 years

Only 2 escapees are yet to be found

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/23 15:20
Agency of Corrections Director Huang Chun-tang. 

Agency of Corrections Director Huang Chun-tang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following reports that the suspect in the fatal stabbing of two police officers had been staying at a minimum-security prison, the Ministry of Justice Agency of Corrections (MJAC) said Tuesday (Aug. 23) that over the past 10 years only two escapees were not found.

Lin Hsin-wu (林信吾) was allowed to leave the Mingde minimum-security prison in Tainan City on Aug. 13 for a family visit, but he did not return by the deadline of 2 p.m. on Aug. 15, CNA reported. On Monday (Aug. 22), he fatally stabbed two police officers who tried to arrest him, before finally being arrested as he arrived in Hsinchu City by bus early Tuesday morning.

According to the MJAC, a total of 11,323 people have spent time at minimum-security facilities over the past 10 years. During the same period, four escaped and 45 failed to return after leaving to visit their family.

Only two of the detainees were still on the run, both from a facility in Hualien County. The MJAC said it would review its procedures and standards, while also intensifying contacts with local police precincts in areas where detainees visited relatives.
minimum-security prison
escape
Agency of Corrections
Ministry of Justice
MJAC
Lin Hsin-wu
police killing

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan interior, justice ministries pledge tougher campaign against people smuggling
Taiwan interior, justice ministries pledge tougher campaign against people smuggling
2022/08/19 20:01
Police to be charged following suspect's escape in south Taiwan
Police to be charged following suspect's escape in south Taiwan
2022/05/03 16:18
Taipei man recaptured after escaping from police station during interrogation
Taipei man recaptured after escaping from police station during interrogation
2022/01/24 14:25
Taiwan to raise maximum jail term for drunk driving to 3 years
Taiwan to raise maximum jail term for drunk driving to 3 years
2022/01/21 15:23
Taiwan Investigation Bureau warns of multi-layered scheme to spread false news
Taiwan Investigation Bureau warns of multi-layered scheme to spread false news
2022/01/21 12:19