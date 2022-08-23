Taiwan’s minimum-security prisons record 49 escapes in 10 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following reports that the suspect in the fatal stabbing of two police officers had been staying at a minimum-security prison, the Ministry of Justice Agency of Corrections (MJAC) said Tuesday (Aug. 23) that over the past 10 years only two escapees were not found.

Lin Hsin-wu (林信吾) was allowed to leave the Mingde minimum-security prison in Tainan City on Aug. 13 for a family visit, but he did not return by the deadline of 2 p.m. on Aug. 15, CNA reported. On Monday (Aug. 22), he fatally stabbed two police officers who tried to arrest him, before finally being arrested as he arrived in Hsinchu City by bus early Tuesday morning.

According to the MJAC, a total of 11,323 people have spent time at minimum-security facilities over the past 10 years. During the same period, four escaped and 45 failed to return after leaving to visit their family.

Only two of the detainees were still on the run, both from a facility in Hualien County. The MJAC said it would review its procedures and standards, while also intensifying contacts with local police precincts in areas where detainees visited relatives.