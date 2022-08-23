Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2030

Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Market to reach USD $million by 2030. Global Pneumatic Tourniquet Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2030.

Market Overview-

The market is being driven by an increase in the number of orthopaedic operations and unintentional accidents, as well as an increase in the elderly population and more patient awareness. Furthermore, an increase in the number of plastic surgeries performed leads to market expansion. Pneumatic tourniquets are used in orthopaedic and plastic surgeries to create a bloodless field, increase surgeon safety, and improve accuracy.

The global market has been substantially influenced by the COVID-19 epidemic. With a significant number of COVID-19 patients, healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, have been overburdened; as a result, several nations postponed orthopaedic operations and other healthcare procedures indefinitely which impacted the market negatively. Orthopedic problems are quite common in the elderly population. In addition, a lack of physical exercise, a high prevalence of diabetes and obesity in this age range, and poor eating habits are also significant risk factors. As a result of the ageing population, demand for orthopaedic procedures continues to rise. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of persons aged 60 and above reached 1 billion in 2019. By 2030, this number will have risen to 1.4 billion, and by 2050, it will have risen to 2.1 billion. According to the United States Census Bureau, the number of persons aged 65 and above is expected to reach 83.7 million population by 2050. Furthermore, high cost of orthopedic services restrains the market in forecasting years of time.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Pneumatic Tourniquet market. North America dominated the worldwide market in 2020, accounting for significant revenue, and is expected to expand at a substantial rate over the forecast period. The increase can be ascribed to an increase in the number of orthopaedic procedures performed on the elderly population, as well as an increase in the number of occurrences of accidental accidents. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), 34,247 motor vehicle collisions occurred in the United States in 2017, resulting in 37,133 deaths. In 2020, During the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR of 7.6%. The market in this area is projected to see substantial development due to an increase in the number of upper and lower limb operations done. Furthermore, due to the low-cost structure, a growing demand for clinical trials and high R&D investments by global market participants are significantly contributing to the market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zimmer

DS MAREF

VBM

Stryker

Hpm

Ulrich Medical

Hema Medical

AneticAid

D & D

SMEF

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Orthopedic

Intravenous Regional Anesthesia

Others

By Type:

Single-bladder

Double-bladder

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

