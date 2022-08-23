Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market 2022, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market to reach USD 144.6 million by 2027. Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is valued approximately USD 94.3 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The rising threat of antimicrobial resistance due to antibiotic overuse, rising demand for animal-derived products, rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, rising demand for pet insurance, rising animal health expenditure, and the growing number of veterinary practitioners & their rising income levels in developed economies are all driving market growth.

The high cost of automated veterinary AST systems, on the other hand, and growing pet care expenditures are likely to limit overall market development to some extent. Antimicrobial misuse as a growth enhancer in food-producing animals (particularly in the poultry and swine industries) is a serious problem across the world. Antimicrobials are added in animal feed as preventative prophylactic and metaphylactic therapeutic methods in addition to being utilized as growth boosters. Antimicrobials are allegedly used more frequently in healthy animals than in ill animals (as growth boosters and preventive therapeutic measures). Approximately 80% of all antibiotics made globally are utilized in farmed animals, according to the WHO. Antimicrobials are widely available from feed providers, which contributes to their misuse. Overuse of antibiotics raises the development of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which has significant clinical and economic consequences. Antimicrobial stewardship programmes have also been established by government and regulatory organizations to raise awareness among veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. Antimicrobials should not be used as growth promoters in livestock animals, and antimicrobial susceptibility tests should be used before commonly used antibiotics are prescribed for sick animals, according to these programmes.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market. North America held the largest portion of the worldwide market for veterinary antibiotic susceptibility testing in 2020. The United States has the biggest proportion of the market for veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing in North America. The market in North America is characterized by an increase in the number of companion and food-producing animals, rising meat and dairy product consumption, the availability of technologically advanced veterinary reference laboratories, strict antimicrobial usage guidelines, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and increased pet insurance coverage.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

SSI Diagnostica A/S

Bioguard Corporation

Hardy Diagnostics

FASTinov

Condalab

Mast Group Ltd

Neogen Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

HiMedia Laboratories

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Disks and Plates

Culture Media

Accessories & Consumables

Automated AST Instruments

By Animal:

Food-producing Animals

Cattle

Pigs

Poultry

Other Food-producing Animals

Companion Animals

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Other Companion Animals

By End-use:

Veterinary Reference Laboratory

Veterinary Research Institutes and Universities

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

