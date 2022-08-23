Instant Dry Yeast Market 2022 Demand Analysis, Top Leading Companies, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

Global Instant Dry Yeast Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Instant Dry Yeast Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Instant dry yeast is a yeast type which comes in smaller granules than active dry yeast, it absorbs the liquid rapidly and quickly and does not need to be rehydrated or proofed before being used. The global Instant Dry Yeast market is being driven by increase in consumer spending power on food and beverage items and rise in demand for convenience food.

Furthermore, the change in dietary patterns and consumption of processed foods as well as rise in demand for baked foods will provide new opportunities for the global Instant Dry Yeast industry. For instance, according to Statista, the worldwide Retail sales of baked goods in year 2016 stood at 334.7 billion which increases to USD 352.8 billion in year 2017. As a result, increase in worldwide sales of bakes products will raise the demand for dry yeast, which will serve as a catalyst for the Instant Dry Yeast industry in the future. However, lack of storage time of yeast , may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Instant Dry Yeast Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. High demand for ready-to-eat meals, packed food products, and snacks makes the Europe the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to high disposable income and rise in demand for instant dry yeast among various consumers is expected to rise, thereby boosting the growth of the market. in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lesaffre

Hagold Hefe GMBH

Asmussen

ACH Food companies, INC.

Fleischmann’s yeast

Lallemand Inc.

AB Mauri food

Pakmaya

Angel Yeast

Keliff’s

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Packaging:

Pouch

Bottles

Others

By Distribution :

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience store

E-commerce

Others

By End user :

QSR

Food service

Bakery and confectionery

Household

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

