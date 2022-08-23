Europe Wound Care Product Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics and Consumption Status 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Europe Wound Care Product Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

With an increase in the number of chronic diseases, wound care products are becoming more popular because of easier access to new healing technologies. One such example is the demand for combination dressings.

The Europe wound care product market is anticipated to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6 % and will be worth of USD 6.23 Bn by 2023.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Across the different geographical regions, Europe held the second largest market share of the global wound care product market in 2017, generating 27.1% of the total revenue. One of the reasons is that the European Wound Management Association has taken up various initiatives for advanced therapies in wound care and management in order to make the European Union strong in the said market, increasing the region’s capabilities and possibilities in next generation wound management.

By countries, the Europe wound care product market is divided into EU5 and the Rest of EU5. The EU5 is expected to hold more than half of the market. This is mainly backed by countries – United Kingdom, Germany, and France that are making significant investments in wound care. It is also reported that wound care market in the EU5 countries have increased quite significantly from 2015 to 2018. To overcome the difficulties, countries need more robust and effective wound care solutions.

By product type, the European wound care product market is classified into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, and traditional wound care product. Countries in the EU5 like the U.K. and Germany dominate the surgical wound care product market in Europe.

By application segment, European wound care products are used for chronic and acute wound care. Chronic wound care is the largest and also the highest growing segment due to new cost-effective innovations in advanced wound care products.

Hospitals and specialty wound care clinics, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare are the end user segmentations in the European wound care product market. Home healthcare is the fastest growing segment due to its cost-effective nature. The long-term care facilities will also have a steady growth in the market, more than the hospitals and specialty wound care clinics.

Key growth factors

o The prime factor that is driving the European wound care product market is the increased thrust to provide healthcare in post-acute settings.

o Innovative products are introduced to promote faster healing and avoid scarring. Sterile, anti-bacterial products are becoming popular for the wound care treatments.

o Threats and key players

o The complex regulatory approval processes also dampen the growth of the market.

o The key players operating in this market are Smith and Nephew Plc., Mlnlycke Health Care, Coloplast Corporation, and Medtronic Public Limited Company.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of theEurope wound care product market

2. The current and forecasted market size data for the Europe wound care product market

3. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by product type surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, and traditional wound care products

4. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by application chronic wound care products, and acute wound care products

5. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by end users hospitals and specialty wound care clinics, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare

6. The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, based on country – EU5 (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the Rest of EU5

7. Market trends in the Europe wound care product market

8. Market drivers and challenges in the Europe wound care product market

9. Analysis of competitor profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the Europe wound care product market and its segments – By region, by product types, by application, and by end user

2. Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the Europe wound care product market

3. Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

