Digital Experience Platform Market Size, Growth Statistics 2022, Upcoming Investments and Forecast to 2030

Global Digital Experience Platform Market to reach USD 20.72 Billion by 2027. Global Digital Experience Planform Market is valued approximately at USD 9.20 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Digital Experience Platform (DXP) is a software to meet the needs of companies that undergoes the digital transformation, along with the ultimate goal of providing and delivering better customer experiences. The global Digital Experience Platform market is being driven by improving customer engagement through digital transformation in industries, increased focus on enhancing customer experience and new business models to increase and retain the customer base.

Furthermore, rising demand for big data analytics and increase in implementation of advanced technologies will provide new opportunities for the global Digital Experience Platform industry. For instance, according to the report of Statista, the spending on digital transformation technologies and services is rising year on year; as of year 2019, the spending stood at USD 1.18 trillion which increases to USD 1.31 trillion in year 2020. As a result, increased spending on digital transformation technology will serve as a catalyst for the Digital Experience Platform industry in the future. However, lack of integration with back end-systems, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global digital experience platform. The presence of key market players’ emphasis on customer engagement and retention makes the North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to growing population of tech-savvy individuals, rising per capita incomes, and the increasing sales of smartphones applications in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Acquia Inc

Adobe Inc

International Business Machines Corp

Liferay Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Open Text Corporation

Oracle corporation

Sap SE

Sitecore

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platform

Services

By Deployment :

On-premise

Cloud

By end use:

BFSI, Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Application:

Business-to-consumer

Business-to-business

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

