Chlor-Alkali Market Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Trends 2022, Forecast Research Report 2030

Global Chlor-Alkali Market to reach USD 80.4 billion by 2027. Global Chlor-Alkali Market is valued approximately at USD 60.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Chlor-alkali is a process used in production of chlorine and sodium hydroxide by electrolysis of brine that is been used in many end-uses such as organics, inorganics, pharmaceuticals, soap and detergents and among others. Chlor-alkali is use in large amount in chemical processing industry due rise in demand of products form chemical industry.
The growing demand for organic and inorganic chemicals and growing demand for water & wastewater treatment in various end-use industries are the factors which are driving the growth of Chlor-Alkali market. Furthermore, developing countries offer significant growth opportunities and will be anticipating the growth of market in forecasted period. For instance: In July 2021, Olin Corporation entered into a settlement with ASHTA Chemicals, Inc. (US) to buy and sell chlorine that is produced at ASHTA’s Ohio facility withinside the US. However, impact of chlor-alkali products on environment may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
Global Chlor-Alkali market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share as various industries are focusing on emerging markets in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to rapid industrialization and rising demand from various applications in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Dow Inc.
Olin Corporation
Westlake Chemical Corporation
Tata Chemicals Limited
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Solvay SA
Tosoh Corporation
Hanwha Solutions Corporation
Nirma Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Caustic Soda Market
Alumina
Inorganic Chemicals
Organic Chemicals
Others
Chlorine Market
EDC/PVC
Isocyanates
Chlorinated Intermediates
Propylene Oxide
Others
Soda Ash Market
Glass
Soaps & Detergents
Pulp & Paper
Others
Others (HCL)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
