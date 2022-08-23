Home Standby Gensets Market Size 2022 Segmentation Analysis, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

Global Home Standby Gensets Market to reach USD $Billion by 2027. Global Home Standby Gensets Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Power outages may cause inconveniences to homeowners, as appliances such as HVACs, refrigerators, lights, and security systems fail to operate. Home standby genset eliminates the chances of such inconveniences, thus ensuring the homeowners’ safety and convenience.

Increasing weather-related electricity outages due to worsening environmental conditions and growing importance of standby for emergency amongst Products are the factors which are driving the growth of Home Standby Gensets market. Furthermore, development and expansion in ecological building projects along with strict building efficiency standards will be anticipating the growth of market in forecasted period. For instance: Tropical Storm Isaias swept the East Coast of the U.S. in July 2020. More than million humans had been left without power all through the storm. The outage persisted for days in a few places. In Connecticut, more than 4,000 humans lacked power even after a week after the Isaias storm. However, high cost of installation & maintenance services of gensets may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Home Standby Gensets market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increase in intensity and frequency of weather-related issues in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the major growth in uninterrupted power demand from ever-expanding urban population in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Powerica

Cummins

Briggs & Stratton

Generac

Caterpillar

Honeywell

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Eaton

Champion

Mahindra Powerol

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Power Rating

< 10 kVA

10 kVA – 50 kVA

50 kVA – 100 kVA

> 100 kVA

By Fuel

Diesel

Gas

Others

By Phase

Single phase

Three phase

By Product

Air cooled

Liquid cooled

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

