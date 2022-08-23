In Vivo Toxicology Market Growth Statistics 2022, Size, Upcoming Investments and Forecast to 2030

Global In Vivo Toxicology Market to reach USD 7.27 Billion by 2027. Global In Vivo Toxicology Market is valued approximately at USD 5.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Increasing pharmaceutical research and development activities and growing demand for personalized medicine are the factors which are driving the growth of In Vivo Toxicology market. Furthermore, increasing demand for humanized animal models will be anticipating the growth of market in forecasted period.

For instance: In 2020, Waters Corporation established Immerse Cambridge, a research laboratory in Cambridge. This laboratory will provide a strategic, collaborative space in the community, where Waters partnered with academia and research to accelerate the next generation of scientific advancements. However, stringent regulations and laws for the ethical use of animals in research may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global In Vivo Toxicology market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing biomedical research in the US. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to advancement of multi-analyte controls, clinical laboratories providing accurate and precise test results in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Charles River Laboratories

The Jackson Laboratory

Envigo

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

JANVIER LABS

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Reagents & Kits

Animal Models

By Test Type

Acute

Sub-acute

Sub-chronic

Chronic test type

By Testing facility

Outsourced testing facility

In-house testing facility

By Toxicity End Point

Immunotoxicity

Systemic toxicity

Carcinogenicity

Genotoxicity

Developmental & reproductive toxicity (DART)

Other toxicity endpoints

By End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

