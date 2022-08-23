Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market 2022, Industry Size and Forecast 2030

Global Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Increasing research programs and awareness campaigns and better safety, efficiency, and minimization in bleeding with the use of epicardial LAA devices

are the factors which are driving the growth of Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device market. Furthermore, increasing development of advanced surgical solutions will be anticipating the growth of market in forecasted period.

For instance: In 2020, Append medical developed transcatheter LAA occlusion technology known as Appligator implant-free left atrial appendage occlusion device. This suture delivery device eliminates the need for everlasting implants and grants a surgical suture closure without requiring an open chest method. However, stringent government policies towards LAA closure devices may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to availability of comprehensive range of treatments with advanced technology in the region. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and favorable initiatives in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

AtriCure, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Occlutech,

SentreHeart

Dune Medical Devices

Coherex Medical

Lifetech Scientific

Cardia, Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Epicardial LAA Closure Device

Endocardial LAA Closure Device

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Heart Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

