United States 5G Market 2022 SWOT Analysis, Leading Industry Players and Regional Growth 2030

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem.

The United States (U.S.) 5G market is anticipated to show a double-digit growth rate during the forecasted period. The U.S. was the first country to launch commercial 5G services. Various telecom companies in the U.S. are planning to launch 5G wireless services across the country by the end of 2018.

Revenue growth in the U.S. has been stronger than any of the other developed markets. This trend has been driven primarily by higher usage of both voice and messaging services, as well as, a more recent growing consumer engagement, resulting in higher levels of data usage.

The U.S. 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. This is further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each categories. In the U.S., SIM cellular connections hold the maximum market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to show high growth.

The U.S. is expected to get hold a significant market share as the advent of 5G is expected to bring about vast transformations in the U.S., technology, media, and telecom industries in the country. The U.S. government is progressing with new spectrum allocations to support 5G market.

Key growth factors

o The major growth factors of the U.S. 5G market are a broadened range of applications and services

o Continuous investment on fiber infrastructure and 4G network upgradation is creating a solid foundation for 5G deployment. As the U.S. is leading digitization of businesses, it is expected to create a favourable environment to explore revenue opportunities

Threats and key players

o A major challenge that the U.S. 5G market will face is stiff price competition

o The key players in this market are AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, T-Mobile USA, and Sprint Corporation

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the U.S. 5G market

2. The forecasted market size data of the U.S. 5G market

3. The forecasted market size for the segments of SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, and each segments data usage (GB/month) and data traffic (EB/year)

4. The forecasted market size based on applications: Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, Other

5. Market trends in the U.S. 5G market

6. Market drivers and challenges in the U.S. 5G market

7. Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

