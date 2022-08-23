U.S. Conjugate Vaccine Market 2022 | Global Industry Analysis by Future Scope with Top Countries Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the U.S. Conjugate Vaccine Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. The U.S. is one of the prominent markets for conjugate vaccines.

Scheduled vaccination of conjugate vaccines has eradicated health disparities and consequently, the rate of incidence of diseases in the U.S. have been lower. Native Alaskan/American Indian and African-American children had much higher rates of invasive pneumococcal diseases than white children in the U.S. Vaccination has wiped out these health disparities, and the incidence of these diseases is now relatively low across all groups.

Market Segmentation:

o Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal and others. The highest penetration among paediatrics is that of DTP vaccines.

o Based on end user, the market is segmented into pediatric and adult.

Key growth factors:

The U.S. is projected to be one of the most significant markets for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period, due to a rise in demand for pneumococcal, meningococcal vaccines, and other conjugate vaccines. Increased diagnosis and treatments would fuel the conjugate vaccines market. Recommended vaccines and dosages are updated on a regular basis to comply with prevalent serogroups of infectious agents. For example, the CDC has its own immunization schedule for U.S. citizens. This has increased the effectiveness of administered vaccines, which thereby boosts the demand for the product, leading to increase in market sales. Growing initiatives by HHS to reduce infectious diseases by increasing immunization rates and immunization recommendations will fuel the growth of the market. For instance, the Healthy People 2020 aims for immunization to prevent and treat infectious diseases.

Threats and key players:

o The U.S. conjugate vaccine market is expected to grow positively. But since it is a saturated market, the scope for significant growth is limited. In North America, the population above 65 years of age has decreased from the year 2014 to 2016. So, the demand for adult vaccines has also lowered. The overall penetration rates for the adult segment, is lower than that of the pediatric segment.

o Major conjugate vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

