Influenza Vaccine Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2027

Global Influenza Vaccine Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Influenza Vaccine Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Influenza vaccinations contain three types of influenza viruses: influenza type A with H3N2 virus strain, influenza type A with H1N1 virus strain, and influenza type B virus strain. During the forecasted period, an increase in the occurrence of influenza epidemics and seasonal outbreaks is predicted to boost product sales. One of the key reasons driving market expansion is an increase in government support and monitoring of influenza vaccination on a national and worldwide level to monitor the availability, distribution, and administration of flu vaccines.

Furthermore, rising government funding and increased investment by key market participants have permitted the launch of therapeutically effective vaccines, propelling the influenza vaccine market forward. The creation of a novel vaccine is a lengthy procedure that takes roughly 10-15 years to complete and test for safety and efficacy. Regulatory restrictions for clinical trials differ by country, potentially delaying the development of vaccines and limiting market expansion. Many firms are assisting with distribution, including Sanofi, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. On the other side, due to rigorous requirements during clinical studies that extend vaccine delivery timetables, several nations are experiencing shortages and delays in vaccine approvals and availability. However, high cost associated in development of vaccines may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Global Influenza Vaccine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to increased prevalence of influenza in the region. Whereas Middle East and Africa ( ROW) is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increase in awareness program, improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapid development of economic conditions across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AstraZeneca plc

Biodiem,

CSL Limited

Emergent BioSolutions

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co. Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vaccine Type:

Quadrivalent

Trivalent

By Type:

Seasonal

Pandemic

By Technology:

Egg-based

Cell-based

By Age Group:

Pediatric

Adult

By Route Of Administration:

Injection

Nasal Spray

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

