Personal Loans Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global Personal Loans Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Personal Loans Market is valued at approximately USD $million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

A personal loan is a sum of money obtained by an individual for a variety of reasons, such as home renovations, debt consolidation, or wedding expenses. Personal loans are also often available from banks, credit unions, and online lending providers. Furthermore, personal loans often have lower interest rates than credit cards and can be used to combine many credit card bills into a single monthly payment that is less expensive.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3742

Personal loans are attracting a larger number of consumers due to cheap interest rates and bigger borrowing limits, which is a major driving factor for market expansion. Furthermore, personal loans with a single fixed-rate monthly payment are easier to handle than a number of credit cards with varying interest rates, payment due dates, and other factors. These variables all contribute to the personal loan market’s expansion. Over the previous two years, both public sector banks (PSBs) and private sector banks (PvBs) have lost considerable volume share in PLs. PSBs’ market share in PLs fell from 40.07 percent in March 2018 to 23.83 percent in March 2020 in terms of volume. Their market share was 24.41 percent in August 2020. Personal loans provide a plethora of advantages for why they are in high demand among consumers. The loan amount is usually accepted without the need for collateral. Furthermore, one of the primary advantages of taking out a personal loan is that it allows you to handle many credit cards with varied interest rates and payment due dates. Furthermore, borrowers who qualify for a personal loan with a lower interest rate than their credit cards can simplify their monthly payments and save money for future financial obligations. As a result, the advantages given by personal loans are becoming important drivers of market expansion. However, Individuals taking out personal loans are incurring more bad debts, and personal loan rates and penalties are increasing which may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Global Personal Loans Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to Increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as chatbots, IoT, AI, and big data analytics in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of personal loans by consumers across Asia-Pacific.

Major market player included in this report are:

American Express

Avant LLC

Barclays PLC

DBS Bank Ltd

Goldman Sachs

LendingClub Bank,

Prosper Funding LLC

Social Finance, Inc.

Truist Financial Corporation

Wells Fargo

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3742

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

P2P Marketplace Lending

Balance Sheet Lending

By Age:

Less than 30

30-50

More than 50

By Marital Status:

Married

Single

Others

By Employment Status:

Salaried

Male

Female

Others

Business

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3742

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3742

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

Automotive Cup Holder Market

Electric Wheelchair Market

Disaster Preparedness System Market

Contact center as a service Market

Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia Market

Polymer Nanomembrane Market

Intramedullary Nails Market

Intermittent Catheter Market