Digital Rights Management in Media & Entertainment Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Global Digital Rights Management in Media & Entertainment Market to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2027. Global Digital Rights Management in Media & Entertainment Market is valued approximately USD 1.74 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

The control through which an author or publisher can restrict someone from copying, publishing, altering, or otherwise making copyrighted works available to others is known as digital rights management. It’s a crucial function for making sensitive material such as a pricing list, contract specification, analyst’s report, magazine, or book available to others.

Many businesses utilize digital rights management internally to protect private information, securely communicate documents with third parties, and audit documents to find leaks. Furthermore, users’ rising awareness about digital piracy is pushing the global use of DRM systems. Several countries across the world are attempting to set strict rules and laws to combat digital piracy. For example, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, enacted in 1998, continues to assist content creators, acquirers, and distributors in securing their content and criminalizing the transmission of content intended to circumvent copyright control access. Over the projected period, the market is likely to develop due to an increase in the number of such standards and increased awareness about content privacy and digital piracy.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Digital Rights Management in Media & Entertainment market. In 2020, North America led the worldwide market, accounting for a significant number of overall sales more than any other region. The region’s leading position in the industry is due to increased expenditure on video-on-demand solutions, video streaming content, games, and eBook distribution across the United States and Canada. Over the projected period, demand for DRM solutions in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 20.0 percent. Users are encouraged to read mobile material, video on demand, and ebooks via the internet due to high population density, an increasing number of smartphone users, and increased internet capacity.

Major market player included in this report are:

Google (Widevine)

Microsoft

Irdeto

Apple Inc.

Vitrium

Intertrust Technologies Corporation

Bitmovin Inc.

KudelSKI SA (Nagra)

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Mobile Content

Video on Demand (VoD)

Mobile Gaming and Apps

eBook

Others

By Enterprise Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

