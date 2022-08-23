Aon Insights Series Asia 2022 to Explore Better Decision Making in an Increasingly Volatile Business World

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 August 2022 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has announced it will host its annual Aon Insights Series Asia in a hybrid format from 6-7 September 2022 at the Hilton Singapore and virtually.



This year's theme is "Clarity and Confidence to Make Better Decisions" and the event will map out the core issues impacting organizations and the critical decisions that leaders and their teams grapple with day-to-day.



Aon experts from Asia and around the world will be joined by senior business leaders, including Bey Soo Khiang, vice chairman, RGE and chairman of APRIL Group; James Deng, senior vice president and general manager for BD in China, and R Mukundan, managing director and CEO of Tata Chemicals.



The two-day programme will comprise more than 10 breakout sessions led by subject matter experts including Tony Soh, deputy CEO of the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre; Anthony Rodriguez, head of Treasury and Credit/Investor Relations at Integrated Micro-Electronics; and Visakha Damania, senior director, Total Rewards Solutions for Salesforce. Greg Case, Aon's chief executive officer, and Anne Corona, Aon's chief executive officer - Asia Pacific, will officially open the event.





More than 500 attendees are expected to attend both in-person and virtually. The agenda for the first day will address challenges such as climate change, making sustainable decisions with environmental, social and governance (ESG) programmes, supply chain risks, cyber security, and building workforce resilience. The second day will be a trading floor for client and insurer meetings.





"Businesses in Asia are facing new forms of volatility including geopolitical uncertainty driving inflation and interest rate increases, cyber threats, increasing scrutiny of ESG programmes and a challenging talent market. With this uncertainty comes a pressing need for businesses to make more informed decisions. The Aon Insights Series Asia provides an exchange of new strategies and real-life case studies from the region to help leaders navigate through this increasingly complex environment and help shape decisions for the better," said Corona.The Aon Insights Series will also take place in Melbourne and London in October and November, respectively.To view the agenda and register, please visit the event registration page. Hashtag: #Aon

About the Aon Insights Series 2022

The Aon Insights Series 2022 is a series of events taking place online and around the world that will map out the core issues impacting organizations and the critical decisions that leaders and their teams grapple with day-to-day.



The Aon Insights Series will bring together global subject matter experts, industry thought leaders and senior decision makers to provide the clarity and confidence to make better decisions, so organizations, and the people they rely on, are protected and able to grow.





About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better – to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.



