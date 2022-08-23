Tropical Storm Ma-on to bring rain to southern, eastern Taiwan tonight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The periphery of Severe Tropical Storm Ma-on is expected to begin to bring rain to southern and eastern Taiwan this evening (Aug. 23), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

At 2 p.m., Tropical Storm Ma-on was about 660 kilometers south-southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, moving north-northwest at a speed of 27 kilometers per hour. It had a radius of 150 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 90 kph and gusts of up to 118 kph, the CWB reported.

The CWB predicts that Ma-on will head toward the coast of Hong Kong, Macau, and Guangdong. It is estimated that the tropical cyclone will come closest to Taiwan from Tuesday evening to Wednesday (Aug. 24), when the periphery is expected to impact some parts of the country.

On Wednesday, showers, thunderstorms, and localized heavy rain will be likely in southeastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula.



Map shows projected paths of Ma-po and Tokage. (CWB image)

As for Tropical Storm Tokage, as of 2 a.m. this morning, it was about 2,980 km east of Taipei, heading north-northwest. Due to the considerable distance, it is not expected to have any impact on Taiwan.

The CWB reminded the public of high temperatures across the country. Before noon, the temperature may reach 38 degrees Celsius in Taitung County, Hualien County, and the Greater Taipei area. High temperatures in Taoyuan City, Chiayi City, Nantou County, Yilan County, Pingtung County, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, and Kaohsiung City could exceed 36 C.

In terms of precipitation, skies will range from mostly cloudy to sunny throughout the day. There will be occasional brief showers in the southeast region and Hengchun Peninsula.

In the afternoon, there will be sporadic short thunderstorms in areas south of Chiayi and other mountainous areas. This evening and Wednesday, due to the periphery of Ma-po, there will be localized brief showers or thunderstorms in southern, eastern, and southeastern Taiwan.

The rainfall in the southeastern region and Hengchun peninsula will be relatively constant in the form of showers, thunderstorms, or heavy rain.