Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military planes, 5 ships around country

Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used shore-based missile systems to monitor PLA planes and vessels

  130
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/23 09:31
Chinese J-11 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-11 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 15 Chinese military planes and five ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 22).

Of the 15 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, including two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets and two Chengdu J-10 fighter planes, according to the MND.

Meanwhile, two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, two Xian JH-7 fighter bombers, one Shenyang J-16 fighter jet, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used shore-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military planes, 5 ships around countryFlight paths of 11 out of 15 Chinese planes on Aug. 22. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 ships around country
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 ships around country
2022/08/22 10:38
Taiwan spots 17 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around the country
Taiwan spots 17 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around the country
2022/08/20 19:06
51 Chinese warplanes, 6 warships detected around Taiwan
51 Chinese warplanes, 6 warships detected around Taiwan
2022/08/18 22:53
Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around country
Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around country
2022/08/17 19:16
Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 5 ships around country
Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 5 ships around country
2022/08/16 20:28