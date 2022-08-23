Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military planes, 5 ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 15 Chinese military planes and five ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 22).

Of the 15 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, including two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets and two Chengdu J-10 fighter planes, according to the MND.

Meanwhile, two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, two Xian JH-7 fighter bombers, one Shenyang J-16 fighter jet, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used shore-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of 11 out of 15 Chinese planes on Aug. 22. (MND image)