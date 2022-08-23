Alexa
U.S. CDC recommends use of Novavax's COVID shot for adolescents

By REUTERS
2022/08/23 11:00
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday signed off on the use of Novavax Inc's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 through 17.

The recommendation follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization for the vaccine for the age group last week.

The protein-based vaccine received emergency use authorization in July for use among adults in the United States, with health officials hoping it would drive uptake among those skeptical of messenger RNA shots from Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer Inc PFE.N.

However, Novavax earlier this month halved its full-year revenue forecast, saying it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot in the United States this year.

The company said it was late to the U.S. market and also pointed to softer demand in the face of a global vaccine supply glut.

So far 11,990 Novavax vaccine doses have been administered in the United States, according to latest government data.

The vaccine, which has already been cleared in countries such as Japan and Australia for use among adolescents, has also been plagued by manufacturing snags, regulatory delays and sluggish uptake in key markets such as Europe.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
