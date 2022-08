Monday At Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, N.C. Purse: $713,635 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Monday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.