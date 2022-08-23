Gill century leads India to ODI series sweep in Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Shubman Gill scored his first one-day century and snatched a game-clinching catch in the second-last over as India held off Zimbabwe's fightback to win the final ODI by 13 runs on Monday and sweep the series 3-0.

Gill's 130 from 97 balls formed the bulk of India's total of 289-8 at Harare Sports Club after the visitors chose to bat first. He hit 15 fours and a six and shared a 140-run stand for the third wicket with Ishan Khan, who made 50.

Zimbabwe's chase appeared over at 169-7 and the home team was seemingly on course for another heavy defeat.

But Sikandar Raza was at the heart of a late surge by Zimbabwe with his 115 from 95 balls. His innings meant Zimbabwe needed 17 off the last two overs.

Raza had already hit three sixes and he attempted a fourth over long-on midway through the penultimate over.

Gill came running in from the boundary and dived forwards full length to hold the catch just off the ground and end Raza's fightback.

Avesh Khan sealed it next over by bowling Victor Nyauchi for a duck, with Zimbabwe all out for 276 in 49.3 overs. Khan ended with 3-66 and India came away with a 3-0 series win.

