All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Louisville
|17
|3
|4
|55
|49
|16
|Memphis
|16
|6
|3
|51
|48
|26
|Tampa Bay
|14
|5
|6
|48
|48
|25
|Birmingham
|14
|7
|5
|47
|41
|24
|Pittsburgh
|13
|7
|5
|44
|40
|30
|Miami
|11
|8
|7
|40
|32
|25
|Detroit City FC
|10
|6
|9
|39
|31
|24
|Tulsa
|9
|12
|4
|31
|32
|41
|Indy
|6
|14
|4
|22
|25
|38
|Loudoun
|6
|15
|3
|21
|27
|48
|Hartford
|5
|15
|5
|20
|25
|39
|Charleston
|4
|16
|5
|17
|31
|54
|Atlanta 2
|4
|19
|4
|16
|30
|71
|New York Red Bulls II
|3
|18
|4
|13
|17
|51
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|18
|4
|3
|57
|43
|21
|San Diego
|16
|6
|4
|52
|56
|38
|Colorado Springs
|14
|9
|3
|45
|51
|45
|New Mexico
|11
|6
|9
|42
|38
|28
|Sacramento
|11
|7
|7
|40
|33
|26
|Las Vegas
|10
|9
|7
|37
|30
|31
|El Paso
|9
|11
|7
|34
|44
|38
|LA Galaxy II
|9
|11
|6
|33
|42
|49
|Oakland
|6
|7
|12
|30
|38
|36
|Phoenix
|8
|11
|5
|29
|34
|41
|MONTEREY BAY FC
|9
|13
|2
|29
|28
|41
|Orange County
|6
|10
|9
|27
|40
|43
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|11
|6
|27
|28
|32
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New Mexico 2, LA Galaxy II 2, tie
Detroit City FC 2, Birmingham 1
Memphis 2, New Mexico 0
Las Vegas 1, Orange County 1, tie
Sacramento 3, Colorado 0
Miami 2, Hartford 0
New York Red Bulls II 2, Pittsburgh 2, tie
Louisville 1, Detroit City FC 0
Loudoun 3, Atlanta 1
Tulsa 1, Indy 0
Birmingham 4, Memphis 2
Colorado 1, Tampa Bay 0
New Mexico 2, Monterey Bay FC 0
Rio Grande Valley 2, San Antonio 2, tie
San Diego 3, El Paso 1
Charleston 1, LA Galaxy II 1, tie
Las Vegas 2, Sacramento 1
Hartford at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Indy, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Miami, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Orange County at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit City FC at Charleston, 8 p.m.
Loudoun at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Oakland at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Birmingham, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Indy, 7 p.m.
Hartford at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Loudoun at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
El Paso at New Mexico, 9 p.m.