Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/22 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 74 48 .607 _ _ 3-7 W-1 43-20 31-28
Tampa Bay 65 55 .542 8 _ 7-3 W-2 38-23 27-32
Toronto 65 55 .542 8 _ 5-5 L-1 36-25 29-30
Baltimore 63 58 .521 10½ 5-5 W-1 35-23 28-35
Boston 60 62 .492 14 6 6-4 L-1 29-30 31-32
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 64 56 .533 _ _ 6-4 L-1 32-25 32-31
Minnesota 62 57 .521 5-5 L-2 35-27 27-30
Chicago 62 59 .512 6-4 W-1 30-31 32-28
Kansas City 49 74 .398 16½ 17½ 2-8 L-2 29-34 20-40
Detroit 47 76 .382 18½ 19½ 4-6 W-2 28-34 19-42
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 78 45 .634 _ _ 6-4 W-1 39-18 39-27
Seattle 66 56 .541 11½ _ 6-4 L-2 31-26 35-30
Texas 55 66 .455 22 10½ 6-4 W-2 27-34 28-32
Los Angeles 52 69 .430 25 13½ 4-6 L-2 26-36 26-33
Oakland 45 77 .369 32½ 21 4-6 W-2 19-39 26-38

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 79 44 .642 _ _ 6-4 W-1 40-19 39-25
Atlanta 75 48 .610 4 +8 8-2 L-1 42-24 33-24
Philadelphia 66 55 .545 12 _ 4-6 L-1 33-29 33-26
Miami 52 69 .430 26 14 2-8 L-4 25-33 27-36
Washington 41 82 .333 38 26 4-6 L-2 19-44 22-38
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 69 51 .575 _ _ 8-2 W-7 40-21 29-30
Milwaukee 64 56 .533 5 4-6 W-1 31-24 33-32
Chicago 52 68 .433 17 13½ 7-3 L-1 26-35 26-33
Cincinnati 48 71 .403 20½ 17 4-6 W-2 26-36 22-35
Pittsburgh 47 74 .388 22½ 19 2-8 L-2 26-33 21-41
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 84 36 .700 _ _ 7-3 W-3 43-15 41-21
San Diego 68 56 .548 18 5-5 W-2 35-26 33-30
San Francisco 60 61 .496 24½ 6 6-4 W-1 34-29 26-32
Arizona 55 66 .455 29½ 11 4-6 L-3 32-32 23-34
Colorado 53 70 .431 32½ 14 4-6 L-1 35-31 18-39

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Texas 7, Minnesota 0

Oakland 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 5, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Baltimore (Voth 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 9

San Diego 2, Washington 1

San Francisco 9, Colorado 8, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Arizona 4

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 11-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 15-1), 10:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.