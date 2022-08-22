Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/22 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 74 48 .607 _
Tampa Bay 65 55 .542 8
Toronto 65 55 .542 8
Baltimore 63 58 .521 10½
Boston 60 62 .492 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 64 56 .533 _
Minnesota 62 57 .521
Chicago 62 59 .512
Kansas City 49 74 .398 16½
Detroit 47 76 .382 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 78 45 .634 _
Seattle 66 56 .541 11½
Texas 55 66 .455 22
Los Angeles 52 69 .430 25
Oakland 45 77 .369 32½

___

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Texas 7, Minnesota 0

Oakland 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 5, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Baltimore (Voth 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.